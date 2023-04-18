ArizonaSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals408148Totals35787
Marte 2b5020Nootbaar rf3111
Rojas dh5121Goldschmidt 1b5221
Gurriel Jr. lf5130Burleson dh5001
Carroll lf0000Contreras c5223
C.Walker 1b5121Gorman 2b3000
Longoria 3b5121Arenado ph1000
McCarthy rf4100O'Neill lf3220
Ahmed ss4112Carlson cf4011
Moreno c3223Motter 3b3000
Thomas cf4000Edman ss3000

Arizona0016001008
St. Louis1100011037

DP_Arizona 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Arizona 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Moreno (4), C.Walker (3), Ahmed (3), O'Neill (2), Carlson (2), Goldschmidt (6). 3B_Marte (1). HR_Moreno (1), Goldschmidt (2), Contreras 2 (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Jameson32-332243
K.Nelson W,3-011-300013
Ginkel1-321110
Mantiply H,111-311101
McGough11-300002
Chafin1-323310
Castro S,1-12-300010
St. Louis
Montgomery L,2-24107702
Stratton21-321101
Romero12-310011
Hicks110003

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:06. A_36,028 (44,494).

