|Arizona
|St. Louis
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rojas dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Burleson dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Carroll lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|C.Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Arenado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|O'Neill lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moreno c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Motter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|001
|600
|100
|—
|8
|St. Louis
|110
|001
|103
|—
|7
DP_Arizona 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Arizona 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Moreno (4), C.Walker (3), Ahmed (3), O'Neill (2), Carlson (2), Goldschmidt (6). 3B_Marte (1). HR_Moreno (1), Goldschmidt (2), Contreras 2 (2).
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|10
|7
|7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:06. A_36,028 (44,494).
