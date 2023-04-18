|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|1
|7
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rojas dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.352
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Carroll lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|C.Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.303
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Moreno c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.244
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|8
|9
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.231
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.328
|Burleson dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.254
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|a-Arenado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|O'Neill lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|Motter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Arizona
|001
|600
|100_8
|14
|0
|St. Louis
|110
|001
|103_7
|8
|0
a-lined out for Gorman in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Moreno (4), C.Walker (3), Ahmed (3), O'Neill (2), Carlson (2), Goldschmidt (6). 3B_Marte (1). HR_Moreno (1), off Montgomery; Goldschmidt (2), off Jameson; Contreras (1), off Mantiply; Contreras (2), off Chafin. RBIs_Rojas (7), C.Walker (10), Ahmed 2 (6), Moreno 3 (8), Longoria (3), Goldschmidt (9), Nootbaar (3), Carlson (1), Contreras 3 (8), Burleson (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (C.Walker 2); St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Goldschmidt 3). RISP_Arizona 5 for 14; St. Louis 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_C.Walker, Burleson. GIDP_McCarthy.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jameson
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|71
|2.25
|K.Nelson, W, 3-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|1.12
|Ginkel
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|6.43
|Mantiply, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|6.75
|McGough
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|7.50
|Chafin
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|3.68
|Castro, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.25
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-2
|4
|10
|7
|7
|0
|2
|79
|4.84
|Stratton
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|48
|3.38
|Romero
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Hicks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0, Romero 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:06. A_36,028 (44,494).
