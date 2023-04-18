ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40814817
Marte 2b502000.250
Rojas dh512101.352
Gurriel Jr. lf513001.279
Carroll lf000000.274
C.Walker 1b512101.203
Longoria 3b512102.303
McCarthy rf410000.157
Ahmed ss411200.316
Moreno c322310.244
Thomas cf400002.170

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3578789
Nootbaar rf311121.231
Goldschmidt 1b522102.328
Burleson dh500101.250
Contreras c522301.254
Gorman 2b300010.315
a-Arenado ph100000.310
O'Neill lf322021.278
Carlson cf401111.212
Motter 3b300011.188
Edman ss300011.241

Arizona001600100_8140
St. Louis110001103_780

a-lined out for Gorman in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Moreno (4), C.Walker (3), Ahmed (3), O'Neill (2), Carlson (2), Goldschmidt (6). 3B_Marte (1). HR_Moreno (1), off Montgomery; Goldschmidt (2), off Jameson; Contreras (1), off Mantiply; Contreras (2), off Chafin. RBIs_Rojas (7), C.Walker (10), Ahmed 2 (6), Moreno 3 (8), Longoria (3), Goldschmidt (9), Nootbaar (3), Carlson (1), Contreras 3 (8), Burleson (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (C.Walker 2); St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Goldschmidt 3). RISP_Arizona 5 for 14; St. Louis 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_C.Walker, Burleson. GIDP_McCarthy.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jameson32-332243712.25
K.Nelson, W, 3-011-300013221.12
Ginkel1-321110146.43
Mantiply, H, 111-311101176.75
McGough11-300002137.50
Chafin1-323310133.68
Castro, S, 1-12-300010122.25
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 2-24107702794.84
Stratton21-321101483.38
Romero12-310011210.00
Hicks1100031610.80

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0, Romero 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:06. A_36,028 (44,494).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

