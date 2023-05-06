WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36711738
L.Thomas rf411211.270
García 2b513001.252
Meneses dh511001.265
K.Ruiz c412300.248
Garrett lf401001.283
D.Smith 1b400000.246
Robles cf000010.292
a-Call ph-cf210012.217
Chavis 3b411002.261
Vargas ss402200.188
1-Abrams pr-ss010000.240

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37816749
Marte 2b501101.259
Rivera 3b412100.423
d-Rojas ph-3b100000.271
Gurriel Jr. lf524100.300
Walker 1b523001.286
Longoria dh200012.194
b-Carroll ph-dh111110.320
Fletcher rf312001.412
Ahmed ss300001.226
c-Perdomo ph-ss000010.397
Moreno c401102.294
e-P.Smith ph000110.260
A.Thomas cf412101.184

Washington000200005_7111
Arizona100001132_8160

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Robles in the 4th. b-singled for Longoria in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Ahmed in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th. e-walked for Moreno in the 9th.

1-ran for Vargas in the 9th.

E_Vargas (1). LOB_Washington 5, Arizona 11. 2B_K.Ruiz (5), García (4). 3B_A.Thomas (2). HR_K.Ruiz (3), off McGough; L.Thomas (3), off Chafin; Rivera (1), off Gore; Gurriel Jr. (3), off Finnegan. RBIs_K.Ruiz 3 (11), Vargas 2 (2), L.Thomas 2 (16), Rivera (5), Marte (14), Carroll (11), Moreno (15), A.Thomas (9), Gurriel Jr. (15), P.Smith (12). SB_Garrett (1). CS_Robles (1). S_Fletcher 2, Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Meneses 3, Call 2); Arizona 5 (Moreno 2, Longoria, Rojas 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 8; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Rivera, Walker.

DP_Washington 2 (Chavis, García, D.Smith; Vargas, García, D.Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore682219953.65
Edwards Jr.121100102.08
Thompson1-343300163.43
Ward2-30000063.75
Finnegan, L, 1-2, BS, 7-91-322230176.75
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry662223755.17
J.Ruiz11-300003192.61
K.Nelson, H, 12-30000171.46
McGough2-312211165.87
Chafin, BS, 5-7043300154.26
Castro, W, 1-01-30000021.93

Chafin pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Ward 2-0, Chafin 1-1, Castro 1-0. IBB_off Finnegan (Perdomo). WP_Gore(2), Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:49. A_27,345 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

