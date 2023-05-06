|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|3
|8
|L.Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.270
|García 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Meneses dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|K.Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.248
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|a-Call ph-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Chavis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Vargas ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|1-Abrams pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|16
|7
|4
|9
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.423
|d-Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Longoria dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|b-Carroll ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.320
|Fletcher rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|c-Perdomo ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.397
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|e-P.Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|A.Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Washington
|000
|200
|005_7
|11
|1
|Arizona
|100
|001
|132_8
|16
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Robles in the 4th. b-singled for Longoria in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Ahmed in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th. e-walked for Moreno in the 9th.
1-ran for Vargas in the 9th.
E_Vargas (1). LOB_Washington 5, Arizona 11. 2B_K.Ruiz (5), García (4). 3B_A.Thomas (2). HR_K.Ruiz (3), off McGough; L.Thomas (3), off Chafin; Rivera (1), off Gore; Gurriel Jr. (3), off Finnegan. RBIs_K.Ruiz 3 (11), Vargas 2 (2), L.Thomas 2 (16), Rivera (5), Marte (14), Carroll (11), Moreno (15), A.Thomas (9), Gurriel Jr. (15), P.Smith (12). SB_Garrett (1). CS_Robles (1). S_Fletcher 2, Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Meneses 3, Call 2); Arizona 5 (Moreno 2, Longoria, Rojas 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 8; Arizona 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Rivera, Walker.
DP_Washington 2 (Chavis, García, D.Smith; Vargas, García, D.Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|9
|95
|3.65
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.08
|Thompson
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|3.43
|Ward
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.75
|Finnegan, L, 1-2, BS, 7-9
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|17
|6.75
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|75
|5.17
|J.Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.61
|K.Nelson, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.46
|McGough
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|5.87
|Chafin, BS, 5-7
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|4.26
|Castro, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.93
Chafin pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Ward 2-0, Chafin 1-1, Castro 1-0. IBB_off Finnegan (Perdomo). WP_Gore(2), Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:49. A_27,345 (48,359).
