ArizonaColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals349109Totals33171
Marte 2b4112Blackmon dh4010
Rivera dh3010Profar lf4020
Smith ph-dh1000Bryant rf4010
Gurriel Jr. lf4121Cron 1b4011
Walker 1b5122McMahon 3b3010
Longoria 3b2000Díaz c4000
Perdomo ph-ss2110Trejo 2b4000
Carroll rf3210Doyle cf3000
Ahmed ss2000Tovar ss3110
Rojas ph-3b2113
Moreno c3111
Thomas cf3100

Arizona0010003059
Colorado0010000001

E_Trejo (3). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Walker (6), Rojas (7). HR_Marte (3). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Moreno (2), Marte (1). S_Perdomo (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Kelly W,2-3661115
McGough H,6100001
M.Castro H,5110001
Mantiply100001
Colorado
Freeland L,2-3653313
Lawrence101010
Bard100010
Lamet1-335510
Blach2-320001

Freeland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Kelly, Lawrence.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:46. A_24,197 (50,144).

