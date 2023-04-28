|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rivera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Moreno c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|305
|—
|9
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Trejo (3). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Walker (6), Rojas (7). HR_Marte (3). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Moreno (2), Marte (1). S_Perdomo (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly W,2-3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|McGough H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M.Castro H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Freeland L,2-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lamet
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Blach
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Freeland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Kelly, Lawrence.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:46. A_24,197 (50,144).
