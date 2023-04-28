|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|4
|4
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Rivera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|c-Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.343
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Perdomo ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|Carroll rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|b-Rojas ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|Moreno c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|8
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Arizona
|001
|000
|305_9
|10
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-sacrificed for Longoria in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Ahmed in the 7th. c-walked for Rivera in the 8th.
E_Trejo (3). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Walker (6), Rojas (7). HR_Marte (3), off Freeland. RBIs_Marte 2 (8), Walker 2 (17), Rojas 3 (14), Moreno (14), Gurriel Jr. (12), Cron (11). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Moreno, Marte. S_Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Thomas, Walker, Perdomo); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Díaz 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Colorado 1 for 5.
LIDP_Thomas. GIDP_Walker, Cron.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Cron, McMahon; Trejo, Cron).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 2-3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|3.06
|McGough, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.26
|M.Castro, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.31
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.91
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|94
|4.32
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.93
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Lamet
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|19
|12.19
|Blach
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|8.18
Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 1-1, Blach 2-2. WP_Kelly, Lawrence.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:46. A_24,197 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.