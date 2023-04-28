ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34910944
Marte 2b411201.258
Rivera dh301000.571
c-Smith ph-dh100011.343
Gurriel Jr. lf412110.277
Walker 1b512200.237
Longoria 3b200001.229
a-Perdomo ph-ss211000.370
Carroll rf321010.312
Ahmed ss200000.269
b-Rojas ph-3b211300.280
Moreno c311101.290
Thomas cf310010.176

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3317118
Blackmon dh401001.275
Profar lf402000.217
Bryant rf401001.309
Cron 1b401100.222
McMahon 3b301011.231
Díaz c400001.316
Trejo 2b400001.208
Doyle cf300002.214
Tovar ss311001.198

Arizona001000305_9100
Colorado001000000_171

a-sacrificed for Longoria in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Ahmed in the 7th. c-walked for Rivera in the 8th.

E_Trejo (3). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Walker (6), Rojas (7). HR_Marte (3), off Freeland. RBIs_Marte 2 (8), Walker 2 (17), Rojas 3 (14), Moreno (14), Gurriel Jr. (12), Cron (11). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Moreno, Marte. S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Thomas, Walker, Perdomo); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Díaz 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Colorado 1 for 5.

LIDP_Thomas. GIDP_Walker, Cron.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Cron, McMahon; Trejo, Cron).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, W, 2-3661115943.06
McGough, H, 6100001124.26
M.Castro, H, 5110001212.31
Mantiply100001104.91
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 2-3653313944.32
Lawrence101010151.93
Bard100010210.00
Lamet1-3355101912.19
Blach2-320001118.18

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 1-1, Blach 2-2. WP_Kelly, Lawrence.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:46. A_24,197 (50,144).

