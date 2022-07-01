ArizonaColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals389118Totals32362
Rojas 3b4230Joe rf3010
Thomas cf5223Blackmon dh4111
Marte dh4000Bryant lf4010
Walker 1b4111Cron 1b4010
Peralta lf5222Rodgers 2b3000
Varsho rf4011McMahon 3b4111
B.Kennedy 2b4000Iglesias ss4110
Hager 2b0000Grichuk cf3000
C.Kelly c4111Díaz c3000
Perdomo ss4110

Arizona2100012219
Colorado0000101103

E_B.Kennedy (2). DP_Arizona 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas 2 (7), Perdomo (6), Peralta (16), Cron (17). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), Peralta (10), Thomas (7), McMahon (7), Blackmon (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
M.Kelly W,7-5752113
Poppen111101
Weaver100010
Colorado
Senzatela L,3-5243311
Blach421102
Stephenson12-344410
Estévez11-311111

WP_Estévez.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:42. A_47,588 (50,445).

