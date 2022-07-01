|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|8
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|Rojas 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.Kennedy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hager 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|210
|001
|221
|—
|9
|Colorado
|000
|010
|110
|—
|3
E_B.Kennedy (2). DP_Arizona 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas 2 (7), Perdomo (6), Peralta (16), Cron (17). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), Peralta (10), Thomas (7), McMahon (7), Blackmon (13).
WP_Estévez.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:42. A_47,588 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.