Statistics after 2 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Dobbs
|61
|42
|68.9
|360
|5.9
|1
|1.6
|0
|0.0
|31
|89.5
|TEAM
|61
|42
|68.9
|342
|5.9
|1
|1.6
|0
|0.0
|31
|89.5
|OPPONENTS
|68
|45
|66.2
|468
|7.69
|3
|4.4
|2
|2.9
|58
|91.7
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Conner
|37
|168
|4.5
|22
|1
|Dobbs
|6
|38
|6.3
|23t
|1
|Brown
|1
|29
|29.0
|29
|0
|Moore
|2
|12
|6.0
|8
|0
|Ingram
|7
|2
|0.3
|6
|0
|Demercado
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|TEAM
|54
|247
|4.6
|29
|2
|OPPONENTS
|55
|219
|4.0
|16
|3
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ertz
|12
|77
|6.4
|17
|0
|Brown
|9
|82
|9.1
|22
|1
|Conner
|5
|8
|1.6
|11
|0
|Mi.Wilson
|5
|75
|15.0
|21
|0
|McBride
|4
|55
|13.8
|23
|0
|Moore
|4
|47
|11.8
|31
|0
|Demercado
|2
|7
|3.5
|4
|0
|Pascal
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|42
|360
|8.6
|31
|1
|OPPONENTS
|45
|523
|11.6
|58
|3
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Thompson
|1
|35
|35.0
|35
|0
|Collins
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|2
|36
|18.0
|35
|0
|OPPONENTS
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Gardeck
|3.0
|Dimukeje
|1.5
|Fotu
|1.0
|Ledbetter
|1.0
|Watkins
|1.0
|White
|1.0
|Collins
|0.5
|TEAM
|9.0
|OPPONENTS
|3.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Cooney
|8
|381
|47.6
|42.1
|2
|56
|0
|TEAM
|8
|381
|47.6
|42.1
|2
|56
|0
|OPPONENTS
|9
|377
|41.9
|39.2
|4
|59
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Dortch
|5
|0
|24
|4.8
|13
|0
|TEAM
|5
|0
|24
|4.8
|13
|0
|OPPONENTS
|4
|0
|24
|6.0
|14
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Dortch
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|TEAM
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|OPPONENTS
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Collins
|0
|0
|1
|Dobbs
|3
|1
|0
|Thomas
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|3
|1
|2
|OPPONENTS
|2
|0
|2
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|10
|23
|11
|0
|0
|44
|OPPONENTS
|7
|3
|14
|27
|0
|51
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Prater
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|6
|54
|0
|18
|Dobbs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Brown
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Conner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|6
|54
|0
|39
|OPPONENTS
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|3
|3
|34
|0
|45
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Prater
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|1/
|1
|1/
|2
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|2/
|2
|1/
|1
|1/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
