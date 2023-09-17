Statistics after 2 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Dobbs614268.93605.911.600.03189.5
TEAM614268.93425.911.600.03189.5
OPPONENTS684566.24687.6934.422.95891.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Conner371684.5221
Dobbs6386.323t1
Brown12929.0290
Moore2126.080
Ingram720.360
Demercado1-2-2.0-20
TEAM542474.6292
OPPONENTS552194.0163

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ertz12776.4170
Brown9829.1221
Conner581.6110
Mi.Wilson57515.0210
McBride45513.8230
Moore44711.8310
Demercado273.540
Pascal199.090
TEAM423608.6311
OPPONENTS4552311.6583

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Thompson13535.0350
Collins111.010
TEAM23618.0350
OPPONENTS000.000

SACKSNO.
Gardeck3.0
Dimukeje1.5
Fotu1.0
Ledbetter1.0
Watkins1.0
White1.0
Collins0.5
TEAM9.0
OPPONENTS3.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Cooney838147.642.12560
TEAM838147.642.12560
OPPONENTS937741.939.24590

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Dortch50244.8130
TEAM50244.8130
OPPONENTS40246.0140

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Dortch11919.0190
TEAM11919.0190
OPPONENTS12121.0210

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Collins001
Dobbs310
Thomas001
TEAM312
OPPONENTS202

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM1023110044
OPPONENTS731427051

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Prater0000335654018
Dobbs11000000008
Brown10100000006
Conner11000000006
Thomas10010000006
TEAM4211335654039
OPPONENTS6330663334045

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Prater0/01/12/21/11/2
TEAM0/01/12/21/11/2
OPPONENTS0/00/03/30/00/0

