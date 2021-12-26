Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
K.Murray40427969.132848.13215.2102.577t100.5
McCoy997474.77407.4833.011.050101.4
Streveler9666.7364.000.000.01774.3
Kirk11100.03333.000.000.033118.8
TEAM51336070.238177.98244.7112.177t100.5
OPPONENTS49632765.931606.81244.8122.464t91.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Conner1877003.73514
Edmonds985395.5542
K.Murray743444.6575
Benjamin25843.421t1
Moore18764.2260
McCoy22371.7110
Ward7304.370
Kirk11111.0110
Streveler362.040
Ertz144.040
TEAM43618314.25722
OPPONENTS37917054.5438

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kirk6986012.5505
Moore544358.177t1
Green4775116.041t3
Ertz4244910.747t3
Hopkins4257213.6558
Edmonds382827.4360
Conner3133410.845t2
Williams1619312.1341
Wesley1316112.4331
Harris3103.370
Benjamin2178.5120
Daniels100.000
Isabella11313.0130
Ward199.090
TEAM360409311.477t24
OPPONENTS327337710.364t24

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Murphy44912.229t1
Baker310133.7770
J.Thompson2168.0100
Allen12525.0250
Alford12323.0230
Simmons100.000
TEAM1221417.8771
OPPONENTS1122820.7501

SACKSNO.
Golden11.0
C.Jones9.5
Allen4.0
Hicks4.0
Phillips3.0
Simmons1.5
Baker1.0
Dogbe1.0
Mauro1.0
Watt1.0
Murphy0.5
Vallejo0.5
TEAM39.0
OPPONENTS33.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Lee45222649.541.911620
Winslow13939.039.00390
TEAM46226549.241.811620
OPPONENTS52244146.941.121690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Murphy104848.0480
Moore2101718.1270
Dortch30248.0170
Kirk0000.000
TEAM2502439.7480
OPPONENTS2602308.8270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Isabella13131.0310
Benjamin716223.1290
Moore1329122.4320
Dortch36521.7310
Ward11616.0160
Harris22613.0140
TEAM2759121.9320
OPPONENTS1736321.4350

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allen002
Baker001
Benjamin010
Conner210
Dogbe001
Edmonds110
Garcia100
Golden002
Hamilton010
Hicks002
Hudson200
C.Jones001
Kennard001
Kirk010
Lee110
McCoy430
Moore300
Murphy001
K.Murray13130
Peters001
Streveler100
TEAM282212
OPPONENTS2493

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM96110105830394
OPPONENTS5311680570306

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Prater000043452330620112
Conner16142000000096
Hopkins808000000048
Kirk505000000030
K.Murray550000000030
Ertz303000000018
Green303000000018
Edmonds220000000012
Benjamin11000000006
Moore10100000006
Murphy10000000006
Wesley10100000006
Williams10100000006
TEAM472224043452330620351
OPPONENTS35824028322226552280

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Prater0/09/96/82/46/9
TEAM0/09/96/82/46/9
OPPONENTS0/06/64/58/104/5

