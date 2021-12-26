Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|K.Murray
|404
|279
|69.1
|3284
|8.13
|21
|5.2
|10
|2.5
|77t
|100.5
|McCoy
|99
|74
|74.7
|740
|7.48
|3
|3.0
|1
|1.0
|50
|101.4
|Streveler
|9
|6
|66.7
|36
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|74.3
|Kirk
|1
|1
|100.0
|33
|33.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|33
|118.8
|TEAM
|513
|360
|70.2
|3817
|7.98
|24
|4.7
|11
|2.1
|77t
|100.5
|OPPONENTS
|496
|327
|65.9
|3160
|6.81
|24
|4.8
|12
|2.4
|64t
|91.4
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Conner
|187
|700
|3.7
|35
|14
|Edmonds
|98
|539
|5.5
|54
|2
|K.Murray
|74
|344
|4.6
|57
|5
|Benjamin
|25
|84
|3.4
|21t
|1
|Moore
|18
|76
|4.2
|26
|0
|McCoy
|22
|37
|1.7
|11
|0
|Ward
|7
|30
|4.3
|7
|0
|Kirk
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Streveler
|3
|6
|2.0
|4
|0
|Ertz
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|436
|1831
|4.2
|57
|22
|OPPONENTS
|379
|1705
|4.5
|43
|8
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kirk
|69
|860
|12.5
|50
|5
|Moore
|54
|435
|8.1
|77t
|1
|Green
|47
|751
|16.0
|41t
|3
|Ertz
|42
|449
|10.7
|47t
|3
|Hopkins
|42
|572
|13.6
|55
|8
|Edmonds
|38
|282
|7.4
|36
|0
|Conner
|31
|334
|10.8
|45t
|2
|Williams
|16
|193
|12.1
|34
|1
|Wesley
|13
|161
|12.4
|33
|1
|Harris
|3
|10
|3.3
|7
|0
|Benjamin
|2
|17
|8.5
|12
|0
|Daniels
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Isabella
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Ward
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|360
|4093
|11.4
|77t
|24
|OPPONENTS
|327
|3377
|10.3
|64t
|24
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Murphy
|4
|49
|12.2
|29t
|1
|Baker
|3
|101
|33.7
|77
|0
|J.Thompson
|2
|16
|8.0
|10
|0
|Allen
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Alford
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Simmons
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|12
|214
|17.8
|77
|1
|OPPONENTS
|11
|228
|20.7
|50
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Golden
|11.0
|C.Jones
|9.5
|Allen
|4.0
|Hicks
|4.0
|Phillips
|3.0
|Simmons
|1.5
|Baker
|1.0
|Dogbe
|1.0
|Mauro
|1.0
|Watt
|1.0
|Murphy
|0.5
|Vallejo
|0.5
|TEAM
|39.0
|OPPONENTS
|33.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Lee
|45
|2226
|49.5
|41.9
|11
|62
|0
|Winslow
|1
|39
|39.0
|39.0
|0
|39
|0
|TEAM
|46
|2265
|49.2
|41.8
|11
|62
|0
|OPPONENTS
|52
|2441
|46.9
|41.1
|21
|69
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Murphy
|1
|0
|48
|48.0
|48
|0
|Moore
|21
|0
|171
|8.1
|27
|0
|Dortch
|3
|0
|24
|8.0
|17
|0
|Kirk
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|25
|0
|243
|9.7
|48
|0
|OPPONENTS
|26
|0
|230
|8.8
|27
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Isabella
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|Benjamin
|7
|162
|23.1
|29
|0
|Moore
|13
|291
|22.4
|32
|0
|Dortch
|3
|65
|21.7
|31
|0
|Ward
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Harris
|2
|26
|13.0
|14
|0
|TEAM
|27
|591
|21.9
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|17
|363
|21.4
|35
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Allen
|0
|0
|2
|Baker
|0
|0
|1
|Benjamin
|0
|1
|0
|Conner
|2
|1
|0
|Dogbe
|0
|0
|1
|Edmonds
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|Golden
|0
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|C.Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kennard
|0
|0
|1
|Kirk
|0
|1
|0
|Lee
|1
|1
|0
|McCoy
|4
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|0
|Murphy
|0
|0
|1
|K.Murray
|13
|13
|0
|Peters
|0
|0
|1
|Streveler
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|28
|22
|12
|OPPONENTS
|24
|9
|3
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|96
|110
|105
|83
|0
|394
|OPPONENTS
|53
|116
|80
|57
|0
|306
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Prater
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|30
|62
|0
|112
|Conner
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|96
|Hopkins
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Kirk
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|K.Murray
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ertz
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Green
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Edmonds
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Benjamin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wesley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Williams
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|47
|22
|24
|0
|23
|30
|62
|0
|351
|OPPONENTS
|35
|8
|24
|0
|22
|26
|55
|2
|280
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Prater
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|6/
|8
|2/
|4
|6/
|9
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|6/
|8
|2/
|4
|6/
|9
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|5
|8/
|10
|4/
|5
