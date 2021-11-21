Statistics after 11 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|K.Murray
|256
|186
|72.7
|2276
|8.89
|17
|6.6
|7
|2.7
|77t
|110.4
|McCoy
|90
|68
|75.6
|684
|7.6
|3
|3.3
|1
|1.1
|50
|103.2
|Streveler
|9
|6
|66.7
|36
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|74.3
|Kirk
|1
|1
|100.0
|33
|33.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|33
|118.8
|TEAM
|356
|261
|73.3
|2815
|8.51
|20
|5.6
|8
|2.2
|77t
|108.0
|OPPONENTS
|371
|239
|64.4
|2244
|6.52
|14
|3.8
|8
|2.2
|64t
|86.5
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Conner
|146
|555
|3.8
|35
|12
|Edmonds
|76
|430
|5.7
|54
|1
|K.Murray
|49
|147
|3.0
|18
|3
|Benjamin
|23
|83
|3.6
|21t
|1
|Moore
|12
|62
|5.2
|26
|0
|McCoy
|21
|34
|1.6
|11
|0
|Ward
|5
|21
|4.2
|7
|0
|Kirk
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Streveler
|3
|6
|2.0
|4
|0
|Ertz
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|337
|1353
|4.0
|54
|17
|OPPONENTS
|264
|1252
|4.7
|29
|7
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kirk
|49
|628
|12.8
|50
|4
|Moore
|47
|413
|8.8
|77t
|1
|Hopkins
|35
|486
|13.9
|55
|7
|Green
|34
|538
|15.8
|41t
|3
|Edmonds
|30
|211
|7.0
|36
|0
|Ertz
|22
|269
|12.2
|47t
|3
|Conner
|18
|173
|9.6
|45t
|1
|Williams
|16
|193
|12.1
|34
|1
|Wesley
|8
|113
|14.1
|33
|0
|Benjamin
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Daniels
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|261
|3029
|11.6
|77t
|20
|OPPONENTS
|239
|2420
|10.1
|64t
|14
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Murphy
|3
|36
|12.0
|29t
|1
|Baker
|2
|24
|12.0
|17
|0
|Alford
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|J.Thompson
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Simmons
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|93
|11.6
|29t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|8
|136
|17.0
|38t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Golden
|10.0
|C.Jones
|8.0
|Hicks
|3.0
|Allen
|2.0
|Simmons
|1.5
|Dogbe
|1.0
|Phillips
|1.0
|Watt
|1.0
|Vallejo
|0.5
|TEAM
|29.0
|OPPONENTS
|26.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Lee
|39
|1943
|49.8
|41.9
|9
|62
|0
|TEAM
|39
|1943
|49.8
|41.9
|9
|62
|0
|OPPONENTS
|41
|1982
|48.3
|43.0
|16
|69
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Moore
|18
|0
|153
|8.5
|27
|0
|Dortch
|3
|0
|24
|8.0
|17
|0
|TEAM
|21
|0
|177
|8.4
|27
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|0
|198
|8.6
|27
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Benjamin
|7
|162
|23.1
|29
|0
|Moore
|8
|172
|21.5
|28
|0
|Harris
|2
|26
|13.0
|14
|0
|TEAM
|17
|360
|21.2
|29
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|254
|21.2
|35
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Allen
|0
|0
|2
|Baker
|0
|0
|1
|Benjamin
|0
|1
|0
|Conner
|2
|1
|0
|Dogbe
|0
|0
|1
|Edmonds
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|Golden
|0
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|C.Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kennard
|0
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|1
|0
|McCoy
|4
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|0
|K.Murray
|7
|8
|0
|Peters
|0
|0
|1
|Streveler
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|22
|16
|11
|OPPONENTS
|20
|6
|3
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|73
|93
|89
|55
|0
|310
|OPPONENTS
|43
|77
|49
|33
|0
|202
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Prater
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|20
|62
|0
|82
|Conner
|13
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Hopkins
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kirk
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ertz
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Green
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|K.Murray
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Benjamin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Edmonds
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Williams
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|38
|17
|20
|0
|15
|20
|62
|0
|273
|OPPONENTS
|24
|7
|14
|0
|14
|17
|53
|1
|188
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Prater
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|5/
|7
|1/
|2
|4/
|6
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|5/
|7
|1/
|2
|4/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|0/
|1
|5/
|7
|3/
|3
