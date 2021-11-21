Statistics after 11 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
K.Murray25618672.722768.89176.672.777t110.4
McCoy906875.66847.633.311.150103.2
Streveler9666.7364.000.000.01774.3
Kirk11100.03333.000.000.033118.8
TEAM35626173.328158.51205.682.277t108.0
OPPONENTS37123964.422446.52143.882.264t86.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Conner1465553.83512
Edmonds764305.7541
K.Murray491473.0183
Benjamin23833.621t1
Moore12625.2260
McCoy21341.6110
Ward5214.270
Kirk11111.0110
Streveler362.040
Ertz144.040
TEAM33713534.05417
OPPONENTS26412524.7297

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kirk4962812.8504
Moore474138.877t1
Hopkins3548613.9557
Green3453815.841t3
Edmonds302117.0360
Ertz2226912.247t3
Conner181739.645t1
Williams1619312.1341
Wesley811314.1330
Benjamin155.050
Daniels100.000
TEAM261302911.677t20
OPPONENTS239242010.164t14

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Murphy33612.029t1
Baker22412.0170
Alford12323.0230
J.Thompson11010.0100
Simmons100.000
TEAM89311.629t1
OPPONENTS813617.038t1

SACKSNO.
Golden10.0
C.Jones8.0
Hicks3.0
Allen2.0
Simmons1.5
Dogbe1.0
Phillips1.0
Watt1.0
Vallejo0.5
TEAM29.0
OPPONENTS26.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Lee39194349.841.99620
TEAM39194349.841.99620
OPPONENTS41198248.343.016690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Moore1801538.5270
Dortch30248.0170
TEAM2101778.4270
OPPONENTS2301988.6270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Benjamin716223.1290
Moore817221.5280
Harris22613.0140
TEAM1736021.2290
OPPONENTS1225421.2350

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allen002
Baker001
Benjamin010
Conner210
Dogbe001
Edmonds110
Garcia100
Golden002
Hamilton010
Hicks002
Hudson200
C.Jones001
Kennard001
Lee110
McCoy430
Moore300
K.Murray780
Peters001
Streveler100
TEAM221611
OPPONENTS2063

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM739389550310
OPPONENTS437749330202

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Prater00003738152062082
Conner13121000000078
Hopkins707000000042
Kirk404000000024
Ertz303000000018
Green303000000018
K.Murray330000000018
Benjamin11000000006
Edmonds11000000006
Moore10100000006
Murphy10000000006
Williams10100000006
TEAM381720037381520620273
OPPONENTS24714018221417531188

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Prater0/05/55/71/24/6
TEAM0/05/55/71/24/6
OPPONENTS0/06/60/15/73/3

