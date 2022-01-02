Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
K.Murray44230569.035478.02235.2102.377t100.9
McCoy997474.77407.4833.011.050101.4
Streveler9666.7364.000.000.01774.3
Kirk11100.03333.000.000.033118.8
Banjo11100.02323.000.000.023118.8
TEAM55238770.140897.93264.7112.077t101.0
OPPONENTS53535265.834166.79275.0122.264t92.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Conner1877003.73514
Edmonds1165925.1542
K.Murray833884.7575
Benjamin27873.221t1
Moore18764.2260
McCoy22371.7110
Ward9333.770
Dortch12424.0240
Kirk11111.0110
Streveler362.040
Ertz144.040
TEAM46819584.25722
OPPONENTS39617504.4438

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kirk7593912.5505
Moore544358.177t1
Green5082516.5423
Ertz4949010.047t3
Edmonds433117.2360
Hopkins4257213.6558
Conner3133410.845t2
Wesley1719111.2333
Williams1619312.1341
Harris3103.370
Benjamin2178.5120
Ward23216.0230
Daniels100.000
Dortch11010.0100
Isabella11313.0130
TEAM387437911.377t26
OPPONENTS352363410.364t27

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Murphy44912.229t1
Baker310133.7770
J.Thompson2168.0100
Allen12525.0250
Alford12323.0230
Simmons100.000
TEAM1221417.8771
OPPONENTS1122820.7501

SACKSNO.
Golden11.0
C.Jones9.5
Allen4.0
Hicks4.0
Phillips3.0
Baker2.0
Simmons1.5
Dogbe1.0
Mauro1.0
Watt1.0
Murphy0.5
Vallejo0.5
TEAM40.0
OPPONENTS34.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Lee48234748.941.512620
Winslow13939.039.00390
TEAM49238648.741.412620
OPPONENTS56263647.141.823690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Murphy104848.0480
Moore2101718.1270
Dortch30248.0170
Kirk10-5-5.000
TEAM2602389.2480
OPPONENTS2802458.8270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Isabella13131.0310
Benjamin716223.1290
Moore1329122.4320
Dortch36521.7310
Ward11616.0160
Harris22613.0140
TEAM2759121.9320
OPPONENTS2042121.0350

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allen002
Baker001
Benjamin010
Conner210
Dogbe001
Edmonds110
Garcia100
Gardeck001
Golden002
Hamilton010
Hicks002
Hudson200
C.Jones001
Kennard001
Kirk010
Lee110
McCoy430
Moore300
Murphy001
K.Murray13130
Peters001
Streveler100
TEAM282213
OPPONENTS27113

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM99120114860419
OPPONENTS5312380720328

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Prater000044462734620125
Conner16142000000096
Hopkins808000000048
Kirk505000000030
K.Murray550000000030
Ertz303000000018
Green303000000018
Wesley303000000018
Edmonds220000000012
Benjamin11000000006
Moore10100000006
Murphy10000000006
Williams10100000006
TEAM492226044462734620375
OPPONENTS38827030342227552298

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Prater0/011/117/92/47/10
TEAM0/011/117/92/47/10
OPPONENTS0/06/64/58/114/5

