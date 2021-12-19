Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
K.Murray36125269.830398.42205.5102.877t102.3
McCoy997474.77407.4833.011.050101.4
Streveler9666.7364.000.000.01774.3
Kirk11100.03333.000.000.033118.8
TEAM47033370.935728.19234.9112.377t101.8
OPPONENTS46830966.029406.74224.7122.664t90.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Conner1877003.73514
Edmonds824835.9541
K.Murray702703.9185
Benjamin25843.421t1
Moore18764.2260
McCoy22371.7110
Ward6274.570
Kirk11111.0110
Streveler362.040
Ertz144.040
TEAM41516984.15421
OPPONENTS34615794.6298

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kirk6281213.1505
Moore544358.177t1
Green4671815.641t3
Hopkins4257213.6558
Ertz3439511.647t3
Conner3133410.845t2
Edmonds302117.0360
Williams1619312.1341
Wesley1113212.0330
Benjamin2178.5120
Harris273.570
Daniels100.000
Isabella11313.0130
Ward199.090
TEAM333384811.677t23
OPPONENTS309315210.264t22

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Murphy44912.229t1
Baker310133.7770
J.Thompson2168.0100
Allen12525.0250
Alford12323.0230
Simmons100.000
TEAM1221417.8771
OPPONENTS1122820.7501

SACKSNO.
Golden11.0
C.Jones9.5
Hicks5.0
Allen3.0
Phillips3.0
Simmons1.5
Dogbe1.0
Watt1.0
Murphy0.5
Vallejo0.5
TEAM37.0
OPPONENTS33.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Lee45222649.541.911620
TEAM45222649.541.911620
OPPONENTS49232647.542.319690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Moore2101718.1270
Dortch30248.0170
Kirk0000.000
TEAM2401958.1270
OPPONENTS2602308.8270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Isabella13131.0310
Benjamin716223.1290
Moore1329122.4320
Harris22613.0140
TEAM2351022.2320
OPPONENTS1634721.7350

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allen002
Baker001
Benjamin010
Conner210
Dogbe001
Edmonds110
Garcia100
Golden002
Hamilton010
Hicks002
Hudson200
C.Jones001
Kennard001
Kirk010
Lee110
McCoy430
Moore300
Murphy001
K.Murray11110
Peters001
Streveler100
TEAM262012
OPPONENTS2493

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM9011098800378
OPPONENTS4611177500284

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Prater000042432227620108
Conner16142000000096
Hopkins808000000048
Kirk505000000030
K.Murray550000000030
Ertz303000000018
Green303000000018
Benjamin11000000006
Edmonds11000000006
Moore10100000006
Murphy10000000006
Williams10100000006
TEAM452123042432227620336
OPPONENTS33822026302023551260

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Prater0/08/86/82/36/8
TEAM0/08/86/82/36/8
OPPONENTS0/06/63/47/94/4

