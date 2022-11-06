Statistics after 9 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Murray36024066.721686.02123.361.738t86.9
McSorley4250.0123.000.000.01056.3
TEAM36424266.519865.99123.361.638t86.6
OPPONENTS32522368.622817.42164.961.86498.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Murray593596.1422
Benjamin702994.3452
Conner612454.0171
D.Williams211024.9301
Ingram13231.8111
McSorley3206.7140
Dortch242.030
Moore510.290
TEAM23410534.5457
OPPONENTS22910394.53411

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Ertz463948.6324
Brown4348511.3263
Moore3232010.038t1
Hopkins2629811.5332
Dortch252218.8302
Benjamin241847.7220
Conner191226.4210
Green10565.6100
Baccellia4256.3110
D.Williams492.360
McBride3248.0110
Ingram22311.5240
Isabella22110.5110
R.Anderson1-4-4.000
S.Anderson122.020
TEAM24221809.038t12
OPPONENTS223241010.86416

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Simmons15656.056t1
Wilson13838.038t1
Collins13030.030t1
Gardeck12424.0240
Hamilton100.000
Thompson100.000
TEAM614824.756t3
OPPONENTS66711.233t1

SACKSNO.
Watt4.5
Allen2.5
Collins2.0
Simmons2.0
Golden1.5
Gardeck1.0
Sanders1.0
Thomas1.0
Murphy0.5
TEAM16.0
OPPONENTS24.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Lee36168346.838.77650
TEAM36168346.838.77650
OPPONENTS32158349.544.410660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Dortch180894.9180
TEAM180894.9180
OPPONENTS2202039.2220

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Benjamin717024.3440
Dortch919121.2310
TEAM1636122.6440
OPPONENTS1020220.2310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Banjo001
Beachum010
Brown100
Conner120
Dortch100
Harlow100
Hopkins110
Hudson200
McSorley010
Murphy002
Murray860
Niemann001
Price100
Simmons001
Thompson001
TEAM16116
OPPONENTS1583

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM165850736203
OPPONENTS586954600241

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Prater0000998849033
Ertz404000000028
Murray220000000020
Brown303000000018
Benjamin220000000014
Dortch202000000012
Hopkins202000000012
Ammendola000023232308
Blankenship000023225008
Banjo10010000006
Collins10000000006
Conner11000000006
Ingram11000000006
Moore10100000006
Murphy10010000006
Simmons10000000006
D.Williams11000000006
Wilson10000000006
Green00000000002
TEAM24712213151213500180
OPPONENTS281116025271617550216

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Prater0/01/14/43/30/0
Blankenship0/01/10/00/01/1
Ammendola0/02/20/00/10/0
TEAM0/04/44/43/41/1
OPPONENTS0/05/54/44/43/4

