Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
K.Murray48133369.237877.87245.0102.177t100.6
McCoy997474.77407.4833.011.050101.4
Streveler9666.7364.000.000.01774.3
Kirk11100.03333.000.000.033118.8
Banjo11100.02323.000.000.023118.8
TEAM59141570.242767.82274.6111.977t100.6
OPPONENTS56136765.436456.9305.3132.364t93.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Conner2027523.73515
Edmonds1165925.1542
K.Murray884234.8575
Benjamin341183.521t1
Moore18764.2260
McCoy22371.7110
Ward9333.770
Dortch12424.0240
Kirk11111.0110
Streveler362.040
Ertz144.040
Lee100.000
TEAM49620764.25723
OPPONENTS42619524.662t10

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kirk7798212.8505
Ertz5657410.347t3
Green5484815.7423
Moore544358.177t1
Edmonds433117.2360
Hopkins4257213.6558
Conner3737510.145t3
Wesley1920810.9333
Williams1619312.1341
Benjamin6427.0120
Dortch3155.0100
Harris3103.370
Ward33411.3230
Daniels100.000
Isabella11313.0130
TEAM415461911.177t27
OPPONENTS367387210.664t30

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Murphy44912.229t1
Baker310133.7770
J.Thompson34916.3330
Allen12525.0250
Alford12323.0230
Simmons100.000
TEAM1324719.0771
OPPONENTS1122820.7501

SACKSNO.
Golden11.0
C.Jones10.5
Allen4.0
Hicks4.0
Phillips3.0
Baker2.0
Simmons1.5
Dogbe1.0
Mauro1.0
Watt1.0
Murphy0.5
Vallejo0.5
TEAM41.0
OPPONENTS39.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Lee51250149.041.512620
Winslow13939.039.00390
TEAM52254048.841.512620
OPPONENTS58271446.841.725690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Murphy104848.0480
Moore2101718.1270
Dortch30248.0170
Kirk10-5-5.000
TEAM2602389.2480
OPPONENTS3002658.8270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Isabella13131.0310
Benjamin716223.1290
Moore1329122.4320
Dortch47919.8310
Ward11616.0160
Harris22613.0140
Daniels166.060
TEAM2961121.1320
OPPONENTS2042121.0350

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allen003
Baker001
Benjamin010
Conner210
Dogbe001
Edmonds110
Garcia100
Gardeck001
Golden002
Hamilton010
Hicks002
Hudson200
C.Jones001
Kennard001
Kirk010
Lee320
McCoy430
Moore300
Murphy001
K.Murray13130
Peters001
Streveler100
TEAM302314
OPPONENTS28114

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM106123128920449
OPPONENTS6013387860366

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Prater000047493037620137
Conner181530000000108
Hopkins808000000048
Kirk505000000030
K.Murray550000000030
Ertz303000000018
Green303000000018
Wesley303000000018
Edmonds220000000012
Allen10010000006
Benjamin11000000006
Moore10100000006
Murphy10000000006
Williams10100000006
TEAM522327147493037620402
OPPONENTS431030035392328552331

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Prater0/011/119/113/57/10
TEAM0/011/119/113/57/10
OPPONENTS0/06/65/68/114/5

