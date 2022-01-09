Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|K.Murray
|481
|333
|69.2
|3787
|7.87
|24
|5.0
|10
|2.1
|77t
|100.6
|McCoy
|99
|74
|74.7
|740
|7.48
|3
|3.0
|1
|1.0
|50
|101.4
|Streveler
|9
|6
|66.7
|36
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|74.3
|Kirk
|1
|1
|100.0
|33
|33.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|33
|118.8
|Banjo
|1
|1
|100.0
|23
|23.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|23
|118.8
|TEAM
|591
|415
|70.2
|4276
|7.82
|27
|4.6
|11
|1.9
|77t
|100.6
|OPPONENTS
|561
|367
|65.4
|3645
|6.9
|30
|5.3
|13
|2.3
|64t
|93.5
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Conner
|202
|752
|3.7
|35
|15
|Edmonds
|116
|592
|5.1
|54
|2
|K.Murray
|88
|423
|4.8
|57
|5
|Benjamin
|34
|118
|3.5
|21t
|1
|Moore
|18
|76
|4.2
|26
|0
|McCoy
|22
|37
|1.7
|11
|0
|Ward
|9
|33
|3.7
|7
|0
|Dortch
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|Kirk
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Streveler
|3
|6
|2.0
|4
|0
|Ertz
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Lee
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|496
|2076
|4.2
|57
|23
|OPPONENTS
|426
|1952
|4.6
|62t
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kirk
|77
|982
|12.8
|50
|5
|Ertz
|56
|574
|10.3
|47t
|3
|Green
|54
|848
|15.7
|42
|3
|Moore
|54
|435
|8.1
|77t
|1
|Edmonds
|43
|311
|7.2
|36
|0
|Hopkins
|42
|572
|13.6
|55
|8
|Conner
|37
|375
|10.1
|45t
|3
|Wesley
|19
|208
|10.9
|33
|3
|Williams
|16
|193
|12.1
|34
|1
|Benjamin
|6
|42
|7.0
|12
|0
|Dortch
|3
|15
|5.0
|10
|0
|Harris
|3
|10
|3.3
|7
|0
|Ward
|3
|34
|11.3
|23
|0
|Daniels
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Isabella
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|TEAM
|415
|4619
|11.1
|77t
|27
|OPPONENTS
|367
|3872
|10.6
|64t
|30
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Murphy
|4
|49
|12.2
|29t
|1
|Baker
|3
|101
|33.7
|77
|0
|J.Thompson
|3
|49
|16.3
|33
|0
|Allen
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Alford
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Simmons
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|247
|19.0
|77
|1
|OPPONENTS
|11
|228
|20.7
|50
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Golden
|11.0
|C.Jones
|10.5
|Allen
|4.0
|Hicks
|4.0
|Phillips
|3.0
|Baker
|2.0
|Simmons
|1.5
|Dogbe
|1.0
|Mauro
|1.0
|Watt
|1.0
|Murphy
|0.5
|Vallejo
|0.5
|TEAM
|41.0
|OPPONENTS
|39.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Lee
|51
|2501
|49.0
|41.5
|12
|62
|0
|Winslow
|1
|39
|39.0
|39.0
|0
|39
|0
|TEAM
|52
|2540
|48.8
|41.5
|12
|62
|0
|OPPONENTS
|58
|2714
|46.8
|41.7
|25
|69
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Murphy
|1
|0
|48
|48.0
|48
|0
|Moore
|21
|0
|171
|8.1
|27
|0
|Dortch
|3
|0
|24
|8.0
|17
|0
|Kirk
|1
|0
|-5
|-5.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|26
|0
|238
|9.2
|48
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|0
|265
|8.8
|27
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Isabella
|1
|31
|31.0
|31
|0
|Benjamin
|7
|162
|23.1
|29
|0
|Moore
|13
|291
|22.4
|32
|0
|Dortch
|4
|79
|19.8
|31
|0
|Ward
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Harris
|2
|26
|13.0
|14
|0
|Daniels
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|29
|611
|21.1
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|20
|421
|21.0
|35
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Allen
|0
|0
|3
|Baker
|0
|0
|1
|Benjamin
|0
|1
|0
|Conner
|2
|1
|0
|Dogbe
|0
|0
|1
|Edmonds
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|Gardeck
|0
|0
|1
|Golden
|0
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|C.Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Kennard
|0
|0
|1
|Kirk
|0
|1
|0
|Lee
|3
|2
|0
|McCoy
|4
|3
|0
|Moore
|3
|0
|0
|Murphy
|0
|0
|1
|K.Murray
|13
|13
|0
|Peters
|0
|0
|1
|Streveler
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|30
|23
|14
|OPPONENTS
|28
|11
|4
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|106
|123
|128
|92
|0
|449
|OPPONENTS
|60
|133
|87
|86
|0
|366
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Prater
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|37
|62
|0
|137
|Conner
|18
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|108
|Hopkins
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Kirk
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|K.Murray
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Ertz
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Green
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Wesley
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Edmonds
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Benjamin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Williams
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|52
|23
|27
|1
|30
|37
|62
|0
|402
|OPPONENTS
|43
|10
|30
|0
|23
|28
|55
|2
|331
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Prater
|0/
|0
|11/
|11
|9/
|11
|3/
|5
|7/
|10
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|11/
|11
|9/
|11
|3/
|5
|7/
|10
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|5/
|6
|8/
|11
|4/
|5
