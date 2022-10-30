Statistics after 8 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Murray32521566.219936.13103.161.838t85.3
McSorley4250.0123.000.000.01056.3
TEAM32921766.018466.09103.061.838t85.0
OPPONENTS29119767.720187.34144.851.76497.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Murray512995.9422
Benjamin662874.3452
Conner542003.7171
D.Williams211024.9301
Ingram12211.8111
McSorley3206.7140
Dortch111.010
Moore510.290
TEAM2139314.4457
OPPONENTS1958814.5349

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Brown4348511.3263
Ertz413548.6323
Dortch242219.2302
Moore2425110.538t1
Benjamin231697.3220
Hopkins2226211.9331
Conner141037.4210
Green10565.6100
Baccellia4256.3110
D.Williams492.360
McBride3248.0110
Ingram22311.5240
Isabella22110.5110
S.Anderson122.020
TEAM21720059.238t10
OPPONENTS197213510.86414

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Simmons15656.056t1
Wilson13838.038t1
Gardeck12424.0240
Hamilton100.000
Thompson100.000
TEAM511823.656t2
OPPONENTS66711.233t1

SACKSNO.
Watt4.5
Allen2.0
Collins2.0
Gardeck1.0
Golden1.0
Sanders1.0
Simmons1.0
Thomas1.0
Murphy0.5
TEAM14.0
OPPONENTS20.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Lee30139546.537.76620
TEAM30139546.537.76620
OPPONENTS29142149.043.79660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Dortch160825.1180
TEAM160825.1180
OPPONENTS1901809.5220

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Benjamin717024.3440
Dortch511022.0310
TEAM1228023.3440
OPPONENTS816120.1310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Banjo001
Beachum010
Brown100
Conner110
Dortch100
Harlow100
Hopkins110
Hudson200
McSorley010
Murphy002
Murray650
Niemann001
Simmons001
Thompson001
TEAM1396
OPPONENTS1472

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM95843666182
OPPONENTS556247460210

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Prater0000668849030
Ertz303000000022
Murray220000000020
Brown303000000018
Benjamin220000000014
Dortch202000000012
Ammendola000023232308
Blankenship000023225008
Banjo10010000006
Conner11000000006
Hopkins10100000006
Ingram11000000006
Moore10100000006
Murphy10010000006
Simmons10000000006
D.Williams11000000006
Wilson10000000006
Green00000000002
TEAM21710210121213500162
OPPONENTS24914021231516550189

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Prater0/01/14/43/30/0
Blankenship0/01/10/00/01/1
Ammendola0/02/20/00/10/0
TEAM0/04/44/43/41/1
OPPONENTS0/05/54/43/33/4

