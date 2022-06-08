Diamondbacks fourth. Ketel Marte hit by pitch. Christian Walker homers to left field. Ketel Marte scores. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging. Alek Thomas walks. Jake Hager walks. Jose Herrera reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jake Hager out at second.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Reds 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Cooper Hummel lines out to left field to Tommy Pham. Josh Rojas homers to right field. Ketel Marte grounds out to second base, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto. Christian Walker flies out to deep right field to Aristides Aquino.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Reds 0.
Diamondbacks sixth. Pavin Smith called out on strikes. Jordan Luplow homers to right field. Alek Thomas singles to left field. Jake Hager strikes out swinging. Jose Herrera doubles to right field. Alek Thomas scores. Cooper Hummel strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Reds 0.
Diamondbacks seventh. Josh Rojas triples to deep left field. Ketel Marte singles to center field. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker called out on strikes. Pavin Smith called out on strikes. Jordan Luplow pops out to shallow infield to Alejo Lopez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Reds 0.
Diamondbacks ninth. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Ketel Marte singles to center field. Christian Walker doubles. Ketel Marte to third. Pavin Smith is intentionally walked. Jordan Luplow lines out to shortstop to Kyle Farmer. Alek Thomas walks. Pavin Smith to second. Christian Walker to third. Ketel Marte scores. Jake Hager flies out to shallow left field to Tommy Pham.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 7, Reds 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.