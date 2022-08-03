Guardians second. Andres Gimenez hit by pitch. Tyler Freeman walks. Austin Hedges singles to center field. Tyler Freeman to second. Andres Gimenez to third. Myles Straw out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Daulton Varsho. Tyler Freeman to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Steven Kwan grounds out to second base. Austin Hedges out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Guardians fifth. Austin Hedges walks. Myles Straw flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas. Steven Kwan singles to left field. Austin Hedges to second. Amed Rosario homers to center field. Steven Kwan scores. Austin Hedges scores. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Owen Miller strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 4, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks sixth. Jose Herrera singles to center field. Josh Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Herrera out at second. Alek Thomas homers to center field. Josh Rojas scores. Ketel Marte lines out to left field to Steven Kwan. Christian Walker strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 4, Diamondbacks 2.
Guardians sixth. Oscar Gonzalez homers to center field. Andres Gimenez strikes out swinging. Tyler Freeman singles to deep right field. Austin Hedges flies out to center field to Alek Thomas. Myles Straw grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Diamondbacks 2.
Guardians seventh. Steven Kwan flies out to shallow center field to Daulton Varsho. Amed Rosario doubles to deep left field. Jose Ramirez singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Amed Rosario scores. Fielding error by Alek Thomas. Owen Miller grounds out to shortstop, Emmanuel Rivera to Christian Walker. Oscar Gonzalez doubles to deep center field. Jose Ramirez scores. Andres Gimenez grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 7, Diamondbacks 2.
Diamondbacks ninth. Daulton Varsho singles to right field. Emmanuel Rivera called out on strikes. Jake McCarthy flies out to left field to Steven Kwan. Geraldo Perdomo homers to right field. Daulton Varsho scores. Seth Beer pinch-hitting for Jose Herrera. Seth Beer strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 7, Diamondbacks 4.
