Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas doubles to deep right field. Alek Thomas triples to deep left field. Josh Rojas scores. Ketel Marte strikes out swinging. Christian Walker singles to center field. Alek Thomas scores. David Peralta flies out to deep right field to Connor Joe. Daulton Varsho reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Walker out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 0.
Diamondbacks second. Buddy Kennedy grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Carson Kelly homers to center field. Geraldo Perdomo grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. Josh Rojas walks. Alek Thomas grounds out to second base, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 0.
Rockies fifth. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow infield. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Iglesias to third. Fielding error by Buddy Kennedy. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop. Randal Grichuk out at second. Jose Iglesias scores. Connor Joe lines out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 1.
Diamondbacks sixth. Christian Walker grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. David Peralta homers to center field. Daulton Varsho lines out to left field to Kris Bryant. Buddy Kennedy grounds out to shallow infield, Ty Blach to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 1.
Diamondbacks seventh. Carson Kelly grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Geraldo Perdomo doubles to deep right center field. Josh Rojas lines out to deep right center field to Connor Joe. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Alek Thomas homers to left field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Ketel Marte grounds out to first base, C.J. Cron to Robert Stephenson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 1.
Rockies seventh. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Ryan McMahon homers to right field. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow left field, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Randal Grichuk pops out to shallow right field to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 2.
Diamondbacks eighth. Christian Walker walks. David Peralta doubles to deep left center field, advances to 3rd. Christian Walker scores. Daulton Varsho singles to right field. David Peralta scores. Buddy Kennedy reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Daulton Varsho out at second. Carson Kelly flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Geraldo Perdomo flies out to right field to Connor Joe.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 2.
Rockies eighth. Elias Diaz flies out to Daulton Varsho. Connor Joe called out on strikes. Charlie Blackmon homers to right field. Kris Bryant grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 3.
Diamondbacks ninth. Josh Rojas doubles to deep center field. Alek Thomas grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. Josh Rojas to third. Josh Rojas scores. Ketel Marte walks. Christian Walker called out on strikes. David Peralta reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ketel Marte out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.