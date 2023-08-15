Diamondbacks third. Ketel Marte strikes out swinging. Corbin Carroll lines out to second base to Brendan Rodgers. Tommy Pham singles to center field. Christian Walker homers to center field. Tommy Pham scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Tovar to Elehuris Montero.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies third. Michael Toglia walks. Elehuris Montero singles to shallow infield. Michael Toglia to second. Brenton Doyle grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Elehuris Montero to second. Michael Toglia to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Elehuris Montero to third. Michael Toglia scores. Ezequiel Tovar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 1.
Rockies sixth. Charlie Blackmon triples to deep right field. Ezequiel Tovar strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Charlie Blackmon scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 2.
Diamondbacks seventh. Geraldo Perdomo singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Brent Suter. Ketel Marte walks. Corbin Carroll pops out to Elehuris Montero. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield, Brent Suter to Elehuris Montero. Ketel Marte to second. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Throwing error by Elias Diaz. Ketel Marte out at home. Geraldo Perdomo scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 2 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 2.
Rockies seventh. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Nolan Jones doubles to right field. Michael Toglia doubles to deep left center field. Nolan Jones scores. Elehuris Montero reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Michael Toglia out at home. Brenton Doyle homers to center field. Elehuris Montero scores. Charlie Blackmon walks. Ezequiel Tovar flies out to right field to Tommy Pham.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 3.
Diamondbacks ninth. Alek Thomas pinch-hitting for Nick Ahmed. Alek Thomas singles to shallow left field. Geraldo Perdomo doubles to right center field. Alek Thomas to third. Ketel Marte singles to right field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Alek Thomas scores. Corbin Carroll flies out to right field to Michael Toglia. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Ketel Marte scores. Christian Walker flies out to left field to Nolan Jones. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to center field. Tommy Pham scores. Jace Peterson singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Gabriel Moreno flies out to deep right center field to Brenton Doyle.
5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5.
