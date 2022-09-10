Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas flies out to deep left center field to Randal Grichuk. Ketel Marte grounds out to shallow right field, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. Jake McCarthy homers to center field. Christian Walker flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Rockies 0.
Rockies first. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Yonathan Daza walks. C.J. Cron walks. Yonathan Daza to second. Charlie Blackmon flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas. Yonathan Daza to third. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Rockies 1.
Rockies second. Michael Toglia doubles to deep right field. Elias Diaz homers to left field. Michael Toglia scores. Alan Trejo singles to shallow center field. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Alan Trejo caught stealing second. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 1.
Rockies fourth. Randal Grichuk singles to center field. Michael Toglia walks. Randal Grichuk to second. Elias Diaz singles to shallow left field. Michael Toglia to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Fielding error by Corbin Carroll. Alan Trejo grounds out to shortstop. Elias Diaz out at second. Michael Toglia scores. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Yonathan Daza singles to shallow left field. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Yonathan Daza scores. Charlie Blackmon flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.
5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks fifth. Corbin Carroll homers to left field. Carson Kelly walks. Alek Thomas singles to center field. Carson Kelly to second. Geraldo Perdomo hit by pitch. Alek Thomas to second. Carson Kelly to third. Josh Rojas singles to shallow infield. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Alek Thomas to third. Carson Kelly scores. Ketel Marte walks. Josh Rojas to second. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Alek Thomas scores. Jake McCarthy singles to center field. Ketel Marte to second. Josh Rojas scores. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Christian Walker singles to left field. Jake McCarthy to second. Ketel Marte to third. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Christian Walker scores. Jake McCarthy scores. Ketel Marte scores. Corbin Carroll grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. Carson Kelly lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Alek Thomas grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron.
9 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 8.
Rockies sixth. Elias Diaz grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Alan Trejo doubles to deep right center field. Ryan McMahon lines out to deep center field to Alek Thomas. Yonathan Daza doubles to left field. Alan Trejo scores. C.J. Cron walks. Charlie Blackmon strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 9.
Rockies seventh. Elehuris Montero walks. Randal Grichuk lines out to center field to Alek Thomas. Michael Toglia flies out to deep left field to Corbin Carroll. Elias Diaz doubles to deep right field. Elehuris Montero scores. Alan Trejo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 10.
Rockies ninth. Charlie Blackmon walks. Elehuris Montero pops out to shallow right field to Ketel Marte. Randal Grichuk walks. Michael Toglia singles to center field. Randal Grichuk to third. Elias Diaz homers to left field. Michael Toglia scores. Randal Grichuk scores.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 10.
