Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker flies out to left field to Kerry Carpenter. Emmanuel Rivera strikes out on a foul tip. Pavin Smith singles to shallow center field. Nick Ahmed homers to center field. Pavin Smith scores. Gabriel Moreno singles to center field. Jake McCarthy walks. Gabriel Moreno to second. Ketel Marte singles to shallow left field. Jake McCarthy to second. Gabriel Moreno out at home.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Tigers 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Gabriel Moreno doubles to shallow left field. Jake McCarthy pops out to shallow infield to Matthew Boyd. Ketel Marte walks. Corbin Carroll called out on strikes. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to center field. Ketel Marte scores. Gabriel Moreno scores. Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Tigers 0.
