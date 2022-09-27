Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Jeremy Pena flies out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Yordan Alvarez singles to left field. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez out at second. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow infield. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Trey Mancini flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks third. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Carson Kelly flies out to center field to Chas McCormick. Geraldo Perdomo homers to right field. Corbin Carroll singles to shallow infield. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Astros 1.
Astros fourth. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. Kyle Tucker to third. Trey Mancini out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Daulton Varsho. Kyle Tucker scores. Chas McCormick singles to right center field. Martin Maldonado pops out to shallow left field to Geraldo Perdomo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Diamondbacks 1.
Astros fifth. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Jeremy Pena grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. Jose Altuve to third. David Hensley pinch-hitting for Yordan Alvarez. David Hensley singles to left center field. Jose Altuve scores. Alex Bregman singles to shallow center field. David Hensley to second. Kyle Tucker hit by pitch. Alex Bregman to second. David Hensley to third. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kyle Tucker out at second. Alex Bregman to third. David Hensley scores. Trey Mancini pops out to shallow infield to Josh Rojas.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Diamondbacks 1.
Astros sixth. Chas McCormick called out on strikes. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shallow infield, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow center field. David Hensley homers to right field. Jeremy Pena scores. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow left field, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 8, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks eighth. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Jake McCarthy pops out to shallow infield to Phil Maton. Christian Walker strikes out swinging. Pavin Smith grounds out to shallow center field, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 8, Diamondbacks 2.
Astros eighth. Jose Altuve walks. Jeremy Pena homers to left field. Jose Altuve scores. David Hensley flies out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Alex Bregman pops out to Carson Kelly. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow center field. Kyle Tucker to second. Trey Mancini walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Kyle Tucker to third. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 10, Diamondbacks 2.
