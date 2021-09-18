Diamondbacks sixth. Kole Calhoun homers to center field. Carson Kelly flies out to right center field to Kyle Tucker. Josh VanMeter lines out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Nick Ahmed pops out to shallow center field to Jose Altuve.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Astros 0.
Astros sixth. Jake Meyers lines out to shallow left field to Nick Ahmed. Jose Siri walks. Jason Castro grounds out to second base, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker. Jose Siri to second. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Jose Siri scores. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks eighth. Christian Walker singles to center field. Kole Calhoun walks. Christian Walker to second. Carson Kelly grounds out to shortstop. Kole Calhoun out at second. Christian Walker to third. Josh VanMeter singles to second base. Christian Walker scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Astros 2.
Diamondbacks tenth. Daulton Varsho flies out to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Josh Rojas to third. David Peralta singles to right field. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker called out on strikes. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Astros 2.
Astros tenth. Carlos Correa lines out to deep center field to Jake McCarthy. Martin Maldonado to third. Yordan Alvarez is intentionally walked. Jake Meyers singles to shallow center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Martin Maldonado scores. Aledmys Diaz pinch-hitting for Jose Siri. Aledmys Diaz walks. Jake Meyers to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Chas McCormick hit by pitch. Aledmys Diaz to second. Jake Meyers to third. Yordan Alvarez scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3.