Diamondbacks fifth. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Jake McCarthy flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Carson Kelly lines out to shallow center field to Michael Massey. Alek Thomas singles to center field. Sergio Alcantara lines out to left center field to Michael A. Taylor.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Royals 0.
Royals seventh. Kyle Isbel singles to center field. Hunter Dozier flies out to right field to Daulton Varsho. Kyle Isbel to third. Nicky Lopez reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Kyle Isbel scores. Drew Waters singles to shallow center field. Nicky Lopez to third. MJ Melendez singles to left field. Drew Waters to second. Nicky Lopez scores. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to center field. MJ Melendez scores. Drew Waters scores. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Michael Massey strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 5, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks ninth. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow right field, Michael Massey to Hunter Dozier. Emmanuel Rivera walks. Ketel Marte lines out to shallow left field to Bobby Witt Jr.. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Christian Walker homers to center field. Daulton Varsho pops out to shortstop to Nicky Lopez.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 5, Diamondbacks 3.
