Royals fourth. MJ Melendez flies out to right field to Daulton Varsho. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to left field. Salvador Perez flies out to right field to Daulton Varsho. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to first base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks sixth. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Jake McCarthy singles to shallow center field. Carson Kelly pops out to shallow right field to Nicky Lopez. Alek Thomas singles to shallow left field. Jake McCarthy to second. Geraldo Perdomo singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Alek Thomas to third. Jake McCarthy scores. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow right field to Nick Pratto.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Royals 1.
Diamondbacks seventh. Emmanuel Rivera grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Staumont to Salvador Perez to Nick Pratto. Ketel Marte singles to right field. Christian Walker singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Ketel Marte to third. Fielding error by MJ Melendez. Daulton Varsho walks. Jake McCarthy out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to MJ Melendez. Daulton Varsho to second. Christian Walker to third. Ketel Marte scores. Carson Kelly flies out to Drew Waters.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Royals 1.
Diamondbacks eighth. Alek Thomas doubles. Geraldo Perdomo called out on strikes. Josh Rojas walks. Emmanuel Rivera walks. Josh Rojas to second. Alek Thomas to third. Ketel Marte out on a sacrifice fly to left field to MJ Melendez. Alek Thomas scores. Christian Walker doubles to shallow infield. Emmanuel Rivera to third. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker to third. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Daulton Varsho flies out to shallow center field to Bobby Witt Jr..
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Royals 1.
Royals eighth. Nicky Lopez triples to deep right center field. Drew Waters strikes out swinging. MJ Melendez out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Jake McCarthy. Nicky Lopez scores. Bobby Witt Jr. triples to deep right center field. Salvador Perez singles to left center field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Michael Massey pinch-hitting for Brent Rooker. Michael Massey flies out to deep right center field to Daulton Varsho.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Royals 3.
Diamondbacks ninth. Jake McCarthy walks. Carson Kelly walks. Jake McCarthy to second. Alek Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Carson Kelly to second. Jake McCarthy out at home. Geraldo Perdomo lines out to center field to Michael A. Taylor. Josh Rojas singles to left field. Alek Thomas to second. Carson Kelly scores. Emmanuel Rivera doubles to deep right field. Josh Rojas to third. Alek Thomas scores. Ketel Marte lines out to center field to Michael A. Taylor.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 7, Royals 3.
