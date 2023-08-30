Dodgers first. Mookie Betts singles to shortstop. Freddie Freeman flies out to left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Will Smith singles to left center field. Mookie Betts to second. Max Muncy reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Will Smith out at second. Mookie Betts to third. David Peralta doubles to right field. Max Muncy to third. Mookie Betts scores. Jason Heyward doubles to center field. David Peralta scores. Max Muncy scores. James Outman pops out to shallow infield to Evan Longoria.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0.
Dodgers second. Chris Taylor walks. Miguel Rojas singles to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Mookie Betts to second. Will Smith flies out to deep center field to Corbin Carroll.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0.
Dodgers third. Max Muncy doubles to deep left center field. David Peralta singles to right field. Max Muncy scores. Jason Heyward grounds out to second base. David Peralta out at second. James Outman singles to right center field. Chris Taylor doubles to shallow left field, advances to 3rd. James Outman scores. Throwing error by Nick Ahmed. Miguel Rojas strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Corbin Carroll homers to center field. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Gabriel Moreno lines out to deep right field to Jason Heyward. Ketel Marte singles to right field. Buddy Kennedy strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 1.
Dodgers fifth. Max Muncy walks. David Peralta singles to center field. Max Muncy to second. Jason Heyward singles to shallow left field. David Peralta to second. Max Muncy to third. James Outman out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Corbin Carroll. David Peralta out at third. Max Muncy scores. Chris Taylor singles to right field. Jason Heyward to third. Miguel Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Chris Taylor out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 1.
Dodgers sixth. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Freddie Freeman pops out to Evan Longoria. Will Smith homers to left field. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. David Peralta grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 1.
