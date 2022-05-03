Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker homers to center field. Carson Kelly flies out to shallow center field to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Marlins 0.
Diamondbacks third. Pavin Smith homers to right field. Sergio Alcantara grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Garrett Cooper. Cooper Hummel singles to center field. Jordan Luplow walks. Cooper Hummel to second. Ketel Marte lines out to deep right field to Avisail Garcia. Cooper Hummel to third. Christian Walker flies out to center field to Jesus Sanchez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Marlins 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Sergio Alcantara singles to deep left field. Cooper Hummel reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Sergio Alcantara out at second. Jordan Luplow walks. Ketel Marte doubles to deep left field. Jordan Luplow to third. Cooper Hummel scores. Christian Walker doubles to left field. Ketel Marte scores. Jordan Luplow scores. Carson Kelly grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Garrett Cooper. Christian Walker to third. Daulton Varsho flies out to shallow center field to Jorge Soler.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 0.
Marlins seventh. Garrett Cooper walks. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Brian Anderson hit by pitch. Garrett Cooper to second. Jon Berti strikes out swinging. Jacob Stallings walks. Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubles to shallow right field. Jacob Stallings to third. Brian Anderson scores. Garrett Cooper scores. Jesus Aguilar singles to left field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores. Jacob Stallings scores. Jorge Soler walks. Jesus Aguilar to second. Miguel Rojas pinch-hitting for Jesus Sanchez. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Caleb Smith to Christian Walker.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4.
