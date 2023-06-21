Brewers fifth. Brian Anderson lines out to deep left field to Corbin Carroll. Raimel Tapia homers to center field. Luis Urias lines out to shortstop to Geraldo Perdomo. Joey Wiemer flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks sixth. Christian Walker flies out to deep center field to Joey Wiemer. Pavin Smith walks. Emmanuel Rivera singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Pavin Smith scores. Fielding error by Joey Wiemer. Alek Thomas singles to center field. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Gabriel Moreno strikes out swinging. Jake McCarthy lines out to deep left field to Christian Yelich.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Brewers 1.
Diamondbacks eighth. Alek Thomas doubles to deep right field. Gabriel Moreno doubles to deep right field. Alek Thomas scores. Jake McCarthy flies out to deep left field to Christian Yelich. Geraldo Perdomo singles to center field. Gabriel Moreno scores. Ketel Marte called out on strikes. Corbin Carroll strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 1.
Diamondbacks ninth. Christian Walker pops out to Owen Miller. Pavin Smith walks. Emmanuel Rivera singles to right center field. Pavin Smith scores. Alek Thomas singles to center field. Emmanuel Rivera to second. Gabriel Moreno lines out to right center field to Joey Wiemer. Jake McCarthy flies out to deep left field to Christian Yelich.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1.
