Diamondbacks third. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Corbin Carroll strikes out swinging. Ketel Marte triples to deep right center field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Tommy Pham walks. Christian Walker flies out to shallow center field to Brandon Nimmo. Alek Thomas strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Mets 0.
Mets third. Brandon Nimmo triples to shallow right field. Francisco Lindor out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jeff McNeil flies out to deep right field to Corbin Carroll. Pete Alonso flies out to center field to Alek Thomas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Mets 1.
Mets fourth. DJ Stewart singles to right center field. Ronny Mauricio homers to right field. DJ Stewart scores. Mark Vientos grounds out to third base, Jace Peterson to Christian Walker. Brett Baty called out on strikes. Francisco Alvarez pops out to Jose Herrera.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Diamondbacks 1.
Mets fifth. Brandon Nimmo doubles to right field. Francisco Lindor singles to right field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jeff McNeil reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Francisco Lindor out at second. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Jeff McNeil scores. DJ Stewart singles to right field. Ronny Mauricio lines out to deep left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Mark Vientos singles to left field. DJ Stewart to second. Brett Baty strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 6, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks sixth. Tommy Pham singles to right center field. Christian Walker hit by pitch. Alek Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Christian Walker out at second. Tommy Pham to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to right field. Alek Thomas to third. Tommy Pham scores. Jace Peterson walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Evan Longoria pinch-hitting for Jose Herrera. Evan Longoria grounds out to shallow infield. Jace Peterson out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 6, Diamondbacks 2.
Diamondbacks eighth. Christian Walker walks. Alek Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Christian Walker out at second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to right field. Alek Thomas to second. Jace Peterson singles to shallow infield. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Alek Thomas to third. Seby Zavala hit by pitch. Jace Peterson to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Alek Thomas scores. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Seby Zavala to second. Jace Peterson to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Corbin Carroll grounds out to shallow infield. Geraldo Perdomo out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 6, Diamondbacks 4.
Mets eighth. Francisco Alvarez homers to center field. Brandon Nimmo doubles to right field. Francisco Lindor pops out to shallow infield to Geraldo Perdomo. Jeff McNeil hit by pitch. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. DJ Stewart grounds out to first base, Christian Walker to Scott McGough.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 7, Diamondbacks 4.
