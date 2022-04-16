Diamondbacks seventh. Seth Beer singles to shallow left field. Carson Kelly called out on strikes. Sergio Alcantara homers to center field. Seth Beer scores. Yonny Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Seth Lugo to Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso. Daulton Varsho walks. Ketel Marte doubles to right field, advances to 3rd. Daulton Varsho scores. David Peralta strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Mets 0.
Mets eighth. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for Tomas Nido. Luis Guillorme grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. Jeff McNeil singles to center field. Starling Marte homers to left field. Jeff McNeil scores. Francisco Lindor walks. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop. Francisco Lindor out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Mets 2.
