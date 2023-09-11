Diamondbacks fourth. Tommy Pham doubles to right field. Christian Walker flies out to deep left center field to Jeff McNeil. Tommy Pham to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Evan Longoria singles to shallow left field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Tommy Pham scores. Emmanuel Rivera out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to DJ Stewart. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Jordan Lawlar called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Mets 0.
Mets fourth. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil homers to right field. Pete Alonso walks. DJ Stewart walks. Pete Alonso to second. Ronny Mauricio doubles to deep right field, advances to 3rd. DJ Stewart scores. Pete Alonso scores. Throwing error by Tommy Pham. Brett Baty walks. Mark Vientos grounds out to shallow infield, Emmanuel Rivera to Christian Walker. Brett Baty to second. Omar Narvaez called out on strikes.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 3, Diamondbacks 2.
Diamondbacks eighth. Tommy Pham homers to center field. Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Pavin Smith pinch-hitting for Evan Longoria. Pavin Smith singles to center field. Jace Peterson pinch-hitting for Emmanuel Rivera. Jace Peterson grounds out to second base, Ronny Mauricio to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Mets 3.
Diamondbacks ninth. Geraldo Perdomo pops out to shallow infield to Jonathan Arauz. Alek Thomas pinch-hitting for Seby Zavala. Alek Thomas singles to right field. Ketel Marte doubles to left field. Alek Thomas scores. Corbin Carroll grounds out to shallow right field, Pete Alonso to Drew Smith. Ketel Marte to third. Tommy Pham grounds out to second base, Ronny Mauricio to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Mets 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.