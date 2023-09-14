Mets third. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Mark Vientos walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Rafael Ortega walks. Mark Vientos to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Brandon Nimmo doubles to right field. Rafael Ortega to third. Mark Vientos scores. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. Pete Alonso grounds out to shallow infield, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. DJ Stewart grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Diamondbacks 0.
Mets fifth. Rafael Ortega grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow left field. Francisco Lindor walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Pete Alonso doubles to left field. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. DJ Stewart singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Pete Alonso scores. Francisco Lindor scores. Jeff McNeil homers to right field. DJ Stewart scores. Francisco Alvarez strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 7, Diamondbacks 0.
Mets seventh. Pete Alonso walks. DJ Stewart flies out to shallow center field to Alek Thomas. Jeff McNeil grounds out to first base to Emmanuel Rivera. Pete Alonso to second. Fielding error by Jordan Lawlar. Francisco Alvarez doubles to deep left field. Pete Alonso scores. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shortstop, Jordan Lawlar to Emmanuel Rivera.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 8, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks eighth. Emmanuel Rivera flies out to right field to DJ Stewart. Geraldo Perdomo called out on strikes. Corbin Carroll singles to left field. Jake McCarthy doubles to deep right field. Corbin Carroll scores. Jordan Lawlar called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 8, Diamondbacks 1.
Mets eighth. Mark Vientos singles to left field. Rafael Ortega called out on strikes. Tim Locastro pinch-hitting for Brandon Nimmo. Tim Locastro singles to shallow center field. Mark Vientos to second. Jonathan Arauz pinch-hitting for Francisco Lindor. Jonathan Arauz homers to right field. Tim Locastro scores. Mark Vientos scores. Pete Alonso pops out to Emmanuel Rivera. DJ Stewart pops out to shallow infield to Gabriel Moreno.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 11, Diamondbacks 1.
