Pirates fifth. Cal Mitchell homers to right field. Ke'Bryan Hayes lines out to right field to Pavin Smith. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to second base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Pirates sixth. Michael Chavis pops out to shallow left field to Geraldo Perdomo. Jack Suwinski doubles. Diego Castillo out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Alek Thomas. Jack Suwinski scores. Tucupita Marcano grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Diamondbacks 0.
Pirates seventh. Tyler Heineman doubles to center field. Cal Mitchell grounds out to second base, Christian Walker to Kyle Nelson. Tyler Heineman to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to shallow center field. Tyler Heineman scores. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to deep right field to Pavin Smith.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 3, Diamondbacks 0.
