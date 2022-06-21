Diamondbacks first. Daulton Varsho singles to right field. Alek Thomas walks. Daulton Varsho to second. Josh Rojas flies out to right center field to Nomar Mazara. Daulton Varsho to third. Christian Walker out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Daulton Varsho scores. Pavin Smith walks. Jordan Luplow hit by pitch. Pavin Smith to second. Alek Thomas to third. Buddy Kennedy strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Padres 0.
Padres first. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base, Buddy Kennedy to Christian Walker. Jurickson Profar lines out to shallow center field to Buddy Kennedy. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Luke Voit strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Padres 1.
Padres second. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Buddy Kennedy to Christian Walker. Nomar Mazara doubles. Austin Nola walks. C.J. Abrams grounds out to shallow infield, Zach Davies to Christian Walker. Austin Nola to second. Nomar Mazara to third. Ha-Seong Kim singles to center field. Austin Nola scores. Nomar Mazara scores. Trent Grisham flies out to shallow center field to Alek Thomas.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Diamondbacks 1.
Padres fifth. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Jurickson Profar pops out to shallow left field to Geraldo Perdomo. Jake Cronenworth flies out to left field to Jordan Luplow. Luke Voit grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.