Diamondbacks second. Emmanuel Rivera lines out to center field to Jose Azocar. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Corbin Carroll homers to center field. Cooper Hummel strikes out swinging. Alek Thomas grounds out to first base to Wil Myers.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Padres 0.
Padres second. Josh Bell walks. Jurickson Profar homers to right field. Josh Bell scores. Wil Myers flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Austin Nola lines out to right field to Jake McCarthy. Jose Azocar flies out to center field to Alek Thomas.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2.
Diamondbacks fourth. Emmanuel Rivera strikes out swinging. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Corbin Carroll called out on strikes. Cooper Hummel flies out to deep center field to Jose Azocar.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 3.
Padres fourth. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow infield, Cooper Hummel to Emmanuel Rivera. Wil Myers homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow center field. Austin Nola singles to right field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Jose Azocar lines out to left center field to Corbin Carroll. Ha-Seong Kim reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Nola out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3.
Padres fifth. Trent Grisham singles to shallow right field. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham steals second. Josh Bell singles to right field. Trent Grisham scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow infield to Emmanuel Rivera. Josh Bell to second. Wil Myers lines out to third base to Josh Rojas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Diamondbacks 3.
Padres eighth. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Emmanuel Rivera. Austin Nola singles to right center field. Jose Azocar grounds out to third base, Josh Rojas to Emmanuel Rivera. Austin Nola to second. Ha-Seong Kim doubles to deep right field. Austin Nola scores. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Diamondbacks 3.
