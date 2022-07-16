Diamondbacks fourth. Christian Walker called out on strikes. Jordan Luplow doubles to deep left field. Jake McCarthy flies out to shallow left field to Jurickson Profar. Buddy Kennedy triples to deep center field. Jordan Luplow scores. Alek Thomas flies out to left field to Jurickson Profar.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Padres 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Carson Kelly homers to left field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Josh Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Jake Cronenworth. Ketel Marte walks. Christian Walker singles to third base. Ketel Marte to third. Throwing error by Manny Machado. Jordan Luplow grounds out to shortstop. Christian Walker out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 0.
Padres fifth. Ha-Seong Kim pops out to shallow infield to Christian Walker. Trent Grisham singles to center field. Esteury Ruiz pops out to shallow infield to Carson Kelly. Matthew Batten doubles. Trent Grisham scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1.
Padres sixth. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep left field. Manny Machado walks. Jorge Alfaro strikes out on a foul tip. Luke Voit homers to left field. Manny Machado scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Ha-Seong Kim singles to left center field. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Esteury Ruiz called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3.
