Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker singles to shallow center field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Alek Thomas doubles to center field. Christian Walker to third. Gabriel Moreno grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth. Alek Thomas scores. Christian Walker scores. Throwing error by Jake Cronenworth. Nick Ahmed singles to center field. Geraldo Perdomo flies out to deep right field to Fernando Tatis Jr..
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Padres 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Corbin Carroll singles to center field. Ketel Marte grounds out to shortstop, Manny Machado to Jake Cronenworth. Corbin Carroll to second. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Christian Walker singles to shallow right field. Corbin Carroll scores. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 0.
Padres fifth. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Gary Sanchez singles to center field. Ben Gamel reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Gary Sanchez out at second. Trent Grisham flies out to deep left field to Tommy Pham.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1.
Diamondbacks sixth. Alek Thomas walks. Gabriel Moreno singles to right field. Alek Thomas to third. Nick Ahmed strikes out on a foul tip. Geraldo Perdomo walks. Gabriel Moreno to second. Corbin Carroll singles to second base. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Gabriel Moreno to third. Alek Thomas scores. Ketel Marte lines out to second base to Ha-Seong Kim. Geraldo Perdomo doubled off second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Padres 1.
Diamondbacks seventh. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Ben Gamel. Christian Walker walks. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Alek Thomas walks. Christian Walker to second. Gabriel Moreno homers to left field. Alek Thomas scores. Christian Walker scores. Tommy Pham scores. Nick Ahmed pops out to Manny Machado. Geraldo Perdomo called out on strikes.
4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 8, Padres 1.
