Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara walks. Geraldo Perdomo out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Sergio Alcantara to second. Daulton Varsho singles to deep right field, tagged out at second, LaMonte Wade Jr. to Brandon Belt to Brandon Crawford. Sergio Alcantara scores. Stone Garrett doubles to deep left field. Josh Rojas doubles to deep right field. Stone Garrett scores. Christian Walker flies out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Giants 0.
Diamondbacks fourth. Jake McCarthy singles to right field. Carson Kelly singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Jake McCarthy to third. Alek Thomas grounds out to shallow infield, Thairo Estrada to Brandon Belt. Sergio Alcantara grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Jake McCarthy scores. Geraldo Perdomo grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Belt to Logan Webb.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Giants 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Daulton Varsho flies out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Stone Garrett reaches on error. Fielding error by Joc Pederson. Josh Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Stone Garrett out at second. Christian Walker singles to left field. Josh Rojas to second. Jake McCarthy singles to center field. Christian Walker to second. Josh Rojas scores. Carson Kelly singles to shallow right field. Jake McCarthy to third. Christian Walker scores. Alek Thomas strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Giants 0.
