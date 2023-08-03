Diamondbacks first. Geraldo Perdomo singles to right field. Ketel Marte called out on strikes. Geraldo Perdomo steals second, advances to third. Throwing error by Patrick Bailey. Corbin Carroll grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to deep left field. Jace Peterson singles to center field, tagged out at second, Luis Matos to Isan Diaz. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Giants 0.
Giants fifth. J.D. Davis singles to left field. Brandon Crawford triples to deep right field. J.D. Davis scores. Isan Diaz singles to right field. Brandon Crawford scores. Luis Matos grounds out to shallow infield. Isan Diaz out at second. LaMonte Wade Jr. doubles to deep right field. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for Michael Conforto. Austin Slater lines out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Giants 2.
Giants sixth. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow right field. Joc Pederson singles to second base. Wilmer Flores to second. Patrick Bailey singles to center field. Joc Pederson to second. Wilmer Flores to third. J.D. Davis doubles to deep left field. Patrick Bailey to third. Joc Pederson scores. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Isan Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Patrick Bailey out at home. Luis Matos reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Isan Diaz out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2.
