Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to shallow center field to Geraldo Perdomo. Wilmer Flores doubles. J.D. Davis walks. Joc Pederson singles to center field. J.D. Davis to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Evan Longoria out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Corbin Carroll. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford walks. Joc Pederson to second. J.D. Davis to third. Thairo Estrada pops out to shallow infield to Zach Davies.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Geraldo Perdomo grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Wilmer Flores. Daulton Varsho flies out to left center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Carson Kelly doubles to deep left field. Jake McCarthy doubles to deep right center field. Carson Kelly scores. Christian Walker flies out to deep right field to LaMonte Wade Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Giants 1.
Giants seventh. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for LaMonte Wade Jr.. Austin Slater homers to center field. Joey Bart walks. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Wilmer Flores called out on strikes. J.D. Davis pops out to second base to Josh Rojas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks eighth. Jake McCarthy singles to right field. Christian Walker flies out to center field to Austin Slater. Josh Rojas doubles to deep right field. Jake McCarthy scores. Pavin Smith lines out to center field to Austin Slater. Corbin Carroll flies out to center field to Austin Slater.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Giants 2.
Diamondbacks tenth. Carson Kelly pops out to shallow infield to Jharel Cotton. Jake McCarthy singles to deep right field. Daulton Varsho scores. Christian Walker singles to third base. Jake McCarthy to second. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Pavin Smith flies out to deep center field to Austin Slater.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2.
Giants tenth. Wilmer Flores walks. J.D. Davis singles to third base. Wilmer Flores to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. David Villar singles to shallow left field. J.D. Davis to second. Wilmer Flores scores. Mike Yastrzemski scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3.
