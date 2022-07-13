Giants first. Austin Slater doubles to deep right field. Wilmer Flores lines out to deep left field to David Peralta. Austin Slater to third. Yermin Mercedes doubles to deep right center field. Austin Slater scores. Darin Ruf walks. Thairo Estrada flies out to deep left center field to David Peralta. David Villar triples to deep right field, advances to home. Darin Ruf scores. Yermin Mercedes scores. Throwing error by Sergio Alcantara. Luis Gonzalez called out on strikes.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Giants 4, Diamondbacks 0.
Giants second. Austin Wynns called out on strikes. Joey Bart homers to center field. Austin Slater singles to center field. Wilmer Flores strikes out on a foul tip. Yermin Mercedes homers to left field. Austin Slater scores. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 7, Diamondbacks 0.
Giants third. Thairo Estrada homers to left field. David Villar singles to center field. Luis Gonzalez grounds out to first base, Christian Walker to Dallas Keuchel. David Villar to second. Austin Wynns grounds out to third base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Joey Bart strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 8, Diamondbacks 0.
Giants seventh. Yermin Mercedes singles to shallow left field. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to deep left field to David Peralta. Thairo Estrada homers to left field. Yermin Mercedes scores. David Villar strikes out swinging. Luis Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield, Caleb Smith to Jordan Luplow.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 10, Diamondbacks 0.
Giants eighth. Austin Wynns walks. Joey Bart singles to left field. Austin Wynns to second. Austin Slater singles to center field. Joey Bart to second. Austin Wynns scores. Wilmer Flores doubles to deep left field. Austin Slater to third. Joey Bart scores. Yermin Mercedes grounds out to second base, Sergio Alcantara to Jordan Luplow. Austin Slater scores. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Thairo Estrada flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 13, Diamondbacks 0.
