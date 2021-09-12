Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Abraham Toro to Ty France. Ketel Marte walks. Josh VanMeter flies out to right field to Jake Bauers. Carson Kelly walks. Ketel Marte to second. David Peralta singles to shallow right field. Carson Kelly to third. Ketel Marte scores. Pavin Smith grounds out to shallow infield to Ty France.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners first. J.P. Crawford singles to center field. Mitch Haniger homers to left field. J.P. Crawford scores. Kyle Seager grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Pavin Smith. Ty France hit by pitch. Abraham Toro flies out to deep right center field to Daulton Varsho. Jose Marmolejos grounds out to shallow infield, Carson Kelly to Pavin Smith.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks fourth. Carson Kelly singles to right field. David Peralta doubles to deep center field. Carson Kelly to third. Pavin Smith singles to shallow right field. David Peralta to third. Carson Kelly scores. Seth Beer singles to left field. Pavin Smith to second. David Peralta scores. Nick Ahmed flies out to deep left field to Jose Marmolejos. Pavin Smith out at third. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Seth Beer scores. Josh Rojas flies out to shallow center field to Jake Bauers.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 2.
Mariners fourth. Abraham Toro grounds out to first base, Pavin Smith to Humberto Castellanos. Jose Marmolejos flies out to David Peralta. Jarred Kelenic homers to center field. Jake Bauers flies out to center field to Daulton Varsho.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 3.
Diamondbacks sixth. David Peralta called out on strikes. Pavin Smith called out on strikes. Seth Beer walks. Nick Ahmed walks. Seth Beer to second. Daulton Varsho doubles to deep center field. Nick Ahmed scores. Seth Beer scores. Josh Rojas called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 7, Mariners 3.