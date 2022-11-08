FGFTReb
ARIZONA ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mokwuah202-82-22-4256
Erikstrup232-50-22-3304
Hunt323-80-01-8107
Simmons377-117-80-60222
Skinner314-192-20-34412
Thompson20-10-00-0000
Greenslade121-30-04-6022
Crisp192-81-21-1125
Newman204-81-25-11019
Sousa41-10-00-1012
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20026-7213-1817-49111769

Percentages: FG 36.111, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Skinner 2-9, Hunt 1-4, Simmons 1-2, Erikstrup 0-1, Crisp 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Simmons 3, Crisp 1, Newman 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Mokwuah 3, Hunt 3, Greenslade 2, Newman 2, Simmons 1, Skinner 1)

Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, Simmons 2, Skinner 2, Crisp 2, Thompson 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Simmons 1)

FGFTReb
N. ARIZONA (0-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jaiteh171-70-01-5012
Nyah Moran385-140-02-32211
Oltrogge306-134-51-70519
Rodabaugh321-120-20-1113
Schenck407-151-21-613118
Glancey253-71-25-13028
Neverson71-21-21-2123
Feldman00-00-00-0000
Olivia Moran112-30-22-3014
Team00-00-06-10000
Totals20026-737-1519-50171568

Percentages: FG 35.616, FT .467.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Oltrogge 3-6, Schenck 3-5, N.Moran 1-6, Rodabaugh 1-7, Glancey 1-1, Jaiteh 0-1, Neverson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Glancey 3, Jaiteh 2, Oltrogge 1, Schenck 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Schenck 4, Glancey 4, N.Moran 3, Oltrogge 2, Team 2, Feldman 1, O.Moran 1)

Steals: 9 (Schenck 4, Jaiteh 1, N.Moran 1, Rodabaugh 1, Glancey 1, O.Moran 1)

Technical Fouls: None

N. Arizona1720211068
Arizona St.2317151469

A_6,304

Officials_Felicity Willis, InFini Robinson, Michael Murray

