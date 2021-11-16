FGFTReb
NORTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aybar141-71-21-3043
Hendricksen343-106-71-102214
Adedoyin291-50-00-2043
Placer379-163-31-56025
James302-61-20-3126
Parker183-42-30-2038
Lanier162-20-00-0014
Crews70-20-00-0020
Berenbaum60-20-00-0000
Hicklen50-00-00-0000
Preaster40-20-00-1110
Totals20021-5613-173-26101963

Percentages: FG .375, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Placer 4-9, Hendricksen 2-5, James 1-1, Adedoyin 1-4, Crews 0-2, Preaster 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Berenbaum, Hendricksen, James, Parker).

Turnovers: 12 (Hendricksen 3, Adedoyin 2, James 2, Placer 2, Crews, Parker, Preaster).

Steals: 8 (Adedoyin 2, Placer 2, Hendricksen, Lanier, Parker, Preaster).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARIZONA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bagley90-40-01-2100
Graham225-70-21-40310
Lawrence264-94-103-62512
Horne316-90-01-52216
Jackson274-72-21-13313
Gaffney262-80-03-9524
Neal262-41-21-3127
Heath242-90-00-2204
Boakye93-30-22-5016
Totals20028-607-1813-37161872

Percentages: FG .467, FT .389.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Horne 4-7, Jackson 3-4, Neal 2-3, Heath 0-1, Bagley 0-2, Gaffney 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gaffney 2, Lawrence 2, Graham).

Turnovers: 12 (Lawrence 3, Horne 2, Jackson 2, Neal 2, Bagley, Gaffney, Heath).

Steals: 5 (Gaffney 2, Neal 2, Bagley).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Florida372663
Arizona St.393372

A_6,977 (14,198).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

