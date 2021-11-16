|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aybar
|14
|1-7
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|3
|Hendricksen
|34
|3-10
|6-7
|1-10
|2
|2
|14
|Adedoyin
|29
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|3
|Placer
|37
|9-16
|3-3
|1-5
|6
|0
|25
|James
|30
|2-6
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Parker
|18
|3-4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Lanier
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Crews
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Berenbaum
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hicklen
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Preaster
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|13-17
|3-26
|10
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .375, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Placer 4-9, Hendricksen 2-5, James 1-1, Adedoyin 1-4, Crews 0-2, Preaster 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Berenbaum, Hendricksen, James, Parker).
Turnovers: 12 (Hendricksen 3, Adedoyin 2, James 2, Placer 2, Crews, Parker, Preaster).
Steals: 8 (Adedoyin 2, Placer 2, Hendricksen, Lanier, Parker, Preaster).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bagley
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Graham
|22
|5-7
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|10
|Lawrence
|26
|4-9
|4-10
|3-6
|2
|5
|12
|Horne
|31
|6-9
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|16
|Jackson
|27
|4-7
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|3
|13
|Gaffney
|26
|2-8
|0-0
|3-9
|5
|2
|4
|Neal
|26
|2-4
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Heath
|24
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|4
|Boakye
|9
|3-3
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|7-18
|13-37
|16
|18
|72
Percentages: FG .467, FT .389.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Horne 4-7, Jackson 3-4, Neal 2-3, Heath 0-1, Bagley 0-2, Gaffney 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gaffney 2, Lawrence 2, Graham).
Turnovers: 12 (Lawrence 3, Horne 2, Jackson 2, Neal 2, Bagley, Gaffney, Heath).
Steals: 5 (Gaffney 2, Neal 2, Bagley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Florida
|37
|26
|—
|63
|Arizona St.
|39
|33
|—
|72
A_6,977 (14,198).