|Arizona St.
|14
|14
|7
|7
|—
|42
|Colorado
|3
|14
|3
|14
|—
|34
First Quarter
ASU_Valladay 4 run (C.Brown kick), 10:37.
COLO_FG Becker 49, 5:51.
ASU_Conyers 12 pass from T.Bourguet (C.Brown kick), 2:39.
Second Quarter
COLO_Lemonious-Craig 7 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 10:52.
ASU_Valladay 42 run (C.Brown kick), 7:59.
COLO_J.Tyson 58 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 3:16.
ASU_Valladay 1 run (C.Brown kick), :55.
Third Quarter
ASU_Conyers 5 pass from T.Bourguet (C.Brown kick), 8:11.
COLO_FG Becker 27, 3:47.
Fourth Quarter
ASU_Conyers 20 pass from T.Bourguet (C.Brown kick), 12:40.
COLO_D.Smith 1 run (Becker kick), 8:12.
COLO_J.Tyson 88 punt return (Becker kick), 3:50.
A_40,334.
|ASU
|COLO
|First downs
|22
|20
|Total Net Yards
|557
|359
|Rushes-yards
|33-122
|35-137
|Passing
|435
|222
|Punt Returns
|5-19
|4-131
|Kickoff Returns
|1-4
|3-71
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-43-1
|13-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-5
|Punts
|5-48.4
|6-40.833
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-79
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|33:21
|26:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 23-118, Badger 1-9, Ngata 5-0, (Team) 4-(minus 5). Colorado, D.Smith 24-111, Stacks 8-26, Offerdahl 1-3, Carter 1-2, Shrout 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Arizona St., T.Bourguet 32-43-1-435. Colorado, Shrout 13-34-1-222.
RECEIVING_Arizona St., Badger 8-137, Conyers 6-108, Thompson 6-76, Sanders 5-22, Swinson 3-55, Valladay 1-18, A.Johnson 1-8, Ngata 1-6, Ch.Johnson 1-5. Colorado, Tyson 5-115, Lemonious-Craig 2-45, Sneed 2-24, Hestera 1-15, D.Smith 1-15, Russell 1-5, Fauria 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
