Arizona St.14147742
Colorado31431434

First Quarter

ASU_Valladay 4 run (C.Brown kick), 10:37.

COLO_FG Becker 49, 5:51.

ASU_Conyers 12 pass from T.Bourguet (C.Brown kick), 2:39.

Second Quarter

COLO_Lemonious-Craig 7 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 10:52.

ASU_Valladay 42 run (C.Brown kick), 7:59.

COLO_J.Tyson 58 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 3:16.

ASU_Valladay 1 run (C.Brown kick), :55.

Third Quarter

ASU_Conyers 5 pass from T.Bourguet (C.Brown kick), 8:11.

COLO_FG Becker 27, 3:47.

Fourth Quarter

ASU_Conyers 20 pass from T.Bourguet (C.Brown kick), 12:40.

COLO_D.Smith 1 run (Becker kick), 8:12.

COLO_J.Tyson 88 punt return (Becker kick), 3:50.

A_40,334.

ASUCOLO
First downs2220
Total Net Yards557359
Rushes-yards33-12235-137
Passing435222
Punt Returns5-194-131
Kickoff Returns1-43-71
Interceptions Ret.1-21-2
Comp-Att-Int32-43-113-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-5
Punts5-48.46-40.833
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards8-794-30
Time of Possession33:2126:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 23-118, Badger 1-9, Ngata 5-0, (Team) 4-(minus 5). Colorado, D.Smith 24-111, Stacks 8-26, Offerdahl 1-3, Carter 1-2, Shrout 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Arizona St., T.Bourguet 32-43-1-435. Colorado, Shrout 13-34-1-222.

RECEIVING_Arizona St., Badger 8-137, Conyers 6-108, Thompson 6-76, Sanders 5-22, Swinson 3-55, Valladay 1-18, A.Johnson 1-8, Ngata 1-6, Ch.Johnson 1-5. Colorado, Tyson 5-115, Lemonious-Craig 2-45, Sneed 2-24, Hestera 1-15, D.Smith 1-15, Russell 1-5, Fauria 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

