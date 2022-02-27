|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Graham
|32
|6-11
|3-4
|0-4
|2
|3
|15
|Lawrence
|30
|5-8
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|10
|Gaffney
|22
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Heath
|32
|7-11
|2-6
|0-3
|1
|0
|20
|Jackson
|36
|2-9
|0-0
|0-6
|6
|2
|4
|Muhammad
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|10
|Neal
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|2
|Boakye
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|5-11
|1-30
|14
|9
|63
Percentages: FG .491, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Heath 4-7, Muhammad 2-6, Graham 0-1, Neal 0-2, Jackson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gaffney, Graham, Lawrence).
Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Graham 2, Heath 2, Boakye, Lawrence, Muhammad).
Steals: 2 (Gaffney, Neal).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carlson
|29
|7-13
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|1
|15
|Anthony
|34
|7-12
|4-6
|0-4
|0
|0
|19
|Madsen
|26
|3-7
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Stefanovic
|24
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|4
|Worster
|30
|2-7
|2-2
|1-6
|5
|2
|6
|Gach
|24
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|3
|5
|Jenkins
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Thioune
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Brenchley
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Battin
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|9-13
|2-26
|13
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .442, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Madsen 2-6, Anthony 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Stefanovic 1-3, Carlson 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Gach 0-1, Battin 0-2, Worster 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carlson, Worster).
Turnovers: 7 (Thioune 2, Worster 2, Anthony, Gach, Madsen).
Steals: 9 (Gach 3, Anthony 2, Worster 2, Carlson, Madsen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arizona St.
|33
|30
|—
|63
|Utah
|30
|31
|—
|61
A_8,940 (15,000).