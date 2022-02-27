FGFTReb
ARIZONA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Graham326-113-40-42315
Lawrence305-80-01-52010
Gaffney221-10-10-2112
Heath327-112-60-31020
Jackson362-90-00-6624
Muhammad254-90-00-42010
Neal171-40-00-6012
Boakye60-00-00-0020
Totals20026-535-111-3014963

Percentages: FG .491, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Heath 4-7, Muhammad 2-6, Graham 0-1, Neal 0-2, Jackson 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gaffney, Graham, Lawrence).

Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Graham 2, Heath 2, Boakye, Lawrence, Muhammad).

Steals: 2 (Gaffney, Neal).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carlson297-130-00-61115
Anthony347-124-60-40019
Madsen263-71-20-0029
Stefanovic241-31-20-3244
Worster302-72-21-6526
Gach242-41-10-1235
Jenkins141-30-00-2103
Thioune80-00-00-3100
Brenchley60-10-00-0100
Battin50-20-01-1000
Totals20023-529-132-26131261

Percentages: FG .442, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Madsen 2-6, Anthony 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Stefanovic 1-3, Carlson 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Gach 0-1, Battin 0-2, Worster 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carlson, Worster).

Turnovers: 7 (Thioune 2, Worster 2, Anthony, Gach, Madsen).

Steals: 9 (Gach 3, Anthony 2, Worster 2, Carlson, Madsen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona St.333063
Utah303161

A_8,940 (15,000).

