|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lamin
|22
|1-1
|1-4
|2-4
|1
|3
|3
|Smith
|27
|3-8
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|4
|8
|Christon
|23
|2-12
|5-6
|4-7
|1
|4
|9
|Cotton
|17
|0-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Cowart
|32
|2-13
|1-2
|2-6
|2
|1
|5
|Munford
|21
|3-9
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|0
|7
|Murrell
|17
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Moton
|14
|1-6
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|3
|4
|Aku
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|5
|2
|Phillips
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Reynolds
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|4
|Warren
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-64
|14-22
|20-39
|8
|27
|49
Percentages: FG .266, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Munford 1-3, Cotton 0-1, Moton 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cowart 0-2, Murrell 0-2, Christon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith 2, Cotton, Cowart, Phillips).
Turnovers: 18 (Lamin 3, Moton 3, Aku 2, Christon 2, Cotton 2, Phillips 2, Smith 2, Cowart, Munford).
Steals: 6 (Cotton, Moton, Munford, Phillips, Smith, Warren).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Washington
|19
|4-4
|3-5
|2-7
|3
|3
|11
|Dev.Cambridge
|26
|7-8
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|16
|Des.Cambridge
|26
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Collins
|25
|1-4
|8-10
|0-6
|7
|0
|11
|Horne
|26
|6-11
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|3
|15
|Gaffney
|18
|2-5
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|7
|Nunez
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Muhammad
|11
|1-3
|6-6
|0-1
|1
|0
|8
|Neal
|11
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|Brennan
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Burno
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hurley
|4
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Williams
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Olmsted
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|A.Ronzone
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ronzone
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|23-31
|8-35
|21
|18
|80
Percentages: FG .490, FT .742.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Horne 3-7, Collins 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Hurley 1-2, Des.Cambridge 1-5, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Muhammad 0-1, Nunez 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Des.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge).
Turnovers: 11 (Collins 2, Gaffney 2, A.Ronzone, Dev.Cambridge, Horne, Hurley, Neal, Nunez, Washington).
Steals: 4 (Gaffney, Neal, Nunez, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grambling St.
|17
|32
|—
|49
|Arizona St.
|34
|46
|—
|80
A_6,263 (14,198).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.