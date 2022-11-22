FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lamin221-11-42-4133
Smith273-82-22-3148
Christon232-125-64-7149
Cotton170-52-20-1022
Cowart322-131-22-6215
Munford213-90-04-7107
Murrell172-51-20-0015
Moton141-62-42-3034
Aku101-30-03-7052
Phillips100-00-00-0040
Reynolds62-20-01-1104
Warren10-00-00-0100
Totals20017-6414-2220-3982749

Percentages: FG .266, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Munford 1-3, Cotton 0-1, Moton 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cowart 0-2, Murrell 0-2, Christon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith 2, Cotton, Cowart, Phillips).

Turnovers: 18 (Lamin 3, Moton 3, Aku 2, Christon 2, Cotton 2, Phillips 2, Smith 2, Cowart, Munford).

Steals: 6 (Cotton, Moton, Munford, Phillips, Smith, Warren).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARIZONA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Washington194-43-52-73311
Dev.Cambridge267-82-41-31116
Des.Cambridge261-60-00-2123
Collins251-48-100-67011
Horne266-110-01-43315
Gaffney182-52-22-6017
Nunez130-20-00-0110
Muhammad111-36-60-1108
Neal111-31-20-2323
Brennan91-10-01-2022
Burno40-00-00-0010
Hurley41-40-01-1003
Williams40-00-00-0100
Olmsted20-00-00-1020
A.Ronzone10-00-00-0000
C.Ronzone10-01-20-0001
Totals20025-5123-318-35211880

Percentages: FG .490, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Horne 3-7, Collins 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Hurley 1-2, Des.Cambridge 1-5, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Muhammad 0-1, Nunez 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Des.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge).

Turnovers: 11 (Collins 2, Gaffney 2, A.Ronzone, Dev.Cambridge, Horne, Hurley, Neal, Nunez, Washington).

Steals: 4 (Gaffney, Neal, Nunez, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St.173249
Arizona St.344680

A_6,263 (14,198).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you