|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.324
|2027
|297
|526
|120
|12
|68
|283
|186
|459
|55
|10
|21
|Rivera
|.337
|.360
|86
|15
|29
|7
|0
|1
|11
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.310
|.359
|200
|30
|62
|17
|2
|9
|35
|14
|35
|1
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|.308
|.349
|78
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.286
|.373
|199
|38
|57
|15
|1
|10
|25
|25
|47
|16
|2
|0
|Moreno
|.282
|.319
|149
|10
|42
|7
|0
|2
|21
|10
|32
|3
|0
|1
|Perdomo
|.279
|.380
|136
|26
|38
|9
|1
|5
|26
|19
|30
|5
|2
|0
|Marte
|.274
|.336
|219
|34
|60
|10
|4
|9
|25
|18
|40
|6
|0
|4
|Walker
|.254
|.318
|209
|34
|53
|12
|0
|12
|36
|20
|46
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.241
|.308
|162
|21
|39
|12
|0
|0
|23
|16
|44
|6
|0
|3
|Herrera
|.231
|.317
|52
|10
|12
|4
|0
|0
|6
|7
|19
|1
|0
|3
|Ahmed
|.228
|.268
|92
|9
|21
|5
|0
|1
|10
|5
|21
|3
|0
|2
|Longoria
|.216
|.260
|97
|15
|21
|4
|0
|8
|13
|6
|33
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.206
|.324
|126
|19
|26
|5
|0
|5
|22
|22
|30
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.195
|.252
|113
|14
|22
|5
|2
|2
|10
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|McCarthy
|.187
|.267
|91
|11
|17
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|19
|10
|2
|1
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|35
|25
|4.32
|60
|60
|16
|533.1
|505
|278
|256
|69
|212
|503
|Adams
|0
|0
|2.08
|6
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|2.35
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Gallen
|7
|2
|2.75
|13
|13
|0
|78.2
|68
|29
|24
|3
|17
|88
|Kelly
|7
|3
|2.80
|12
|12
|0
|70.2
|48
|26
|22
|7
|28
|77
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.86
|26
|0
|0
|22.0
|24
|10
|7
|4
|7
|28
|Ginkel
|2
|0
|3.08
|23
|0
|0
|26.1
|23
|13
|9
|2
|8
|24
|McGough
|0
|4
|3.23
|27
|0
|1
|30.2
|16
|12
|11
|5
|12
|36
|Jameson
|2
|1
|3.38
|8
|3
|1
|24.0
|24
|9
|9
|4
|14
|23
|Chafin
|2
|1
|3.38
|27
|0
|8
|21.1
|20
|8
|8
|2
|8
|33
|Castro
|3
|2
|3.46
|28
|0
|6
|26.0
|20
|10
|10
|2
|10
|23
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|3.63
|20
|0
|0
|22.1
|23
|11
|9
|3
|9
|22
|Henry
|3
|1
|3.73
|8
|7
|0
|41.0
|35
|17
|17
|6
|16
|25
|R.Nelson
|2
|3
|5.40
|12
|12
|0
|61.2
|70
|38
|37
|8
|22
|37
|Davies
|0
|1
|5.40
|4
|4
|0
|18.1
|21
|11
|11
|2
|9
|14
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Pfaadt
|0
|2
|8.37
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|31
|22
|22
|8
|8
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.