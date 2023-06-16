BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.32823413556151401679340217525651226
Rivera.331.360118233990117620102
Fletcher.308.34978102451213517021
Carroll.306.3912325171173143527521920
Perdomo.299.40215729471115292433720
Gurriel Jr..285.335221316317210391543100
Moreno.284.3211691348802241138301
Marte.283.355247467012410292544614
Walker.257.324245386317013422450100
Herrera.255.3445511144006819103
Rojas.237.29817722421300261648604
Longoria.236.283110172670919837002
McCarthy.223.2911211627431710231332
Ahmed.222.257108102450212525403
Smith.199.3031612332507292436010
Thomas.195.252113142252210827310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
C.Kelly.000.0831100000114000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals41284.43696918615.159832830380243579
Adams001.2310007.14110210
K.Nelson412.45310025.2261074831
Ginkel302.76250029.1241392926
McGough052.80310235.118131151241
Chafin212.96310824.1238821037
M.Kelly833.041414083.058322893489
Gallen723.091414084.178342941993
Ruiz213.29230027.127121041226
Castro323.77310728.223121231125
Jameson313.82113130.230131351628
Henry314.86109050.049272792033
Mantiply105.0690010.21166109
R.Nelson345.301414071.184434292646
Davies125.4666028.032191731326
Misiewicz105.627008.01155136
Vargas005.795004.2533247
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Pfaadt028.3755023.23122228818
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Frías0010.805006.21088178
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Herrera0018.001001.0422000
Rojas0036.001001.0544000

