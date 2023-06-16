|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.328
|2341
|355
|615
|140
|16
|79
|340
|217
|525
|65
|12
|26
|Rivera
|.331
|.360
|118
|23
|39
|9
|0
|1
|17
|6
|20
|1
|0
|2
|Fletcher
|.308
|.349
|78
|10
|24
|5
|1
|2
|13
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|Carroll
|.306
|.391
|232
|51
|71
|17
|3
|14
|35
|27
|52
|19
|2
|0
|Perdomo
|.299
|.402
|157
|29
|47
|11
|1
|5
|29
|24
|33
|7
|2
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.285
|.335
|221
|31
|63
|17
|2
|10
|39
|15
|43
|1
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.284
|.321
|169
|13
|48
|8
|0
|2
|24
|11
|38
|3
|0
|1
|Marte
|.283
|.355
|247
|46
|70
|12
|4
|10
|29
|25
|44
|6
|1
|4
|Walker
|.257
|.324
|245
|38
|63
|17
|0
|13
|42
|24
|50
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.255
|.344
|55
|11
|14
|4
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|1
|0
|3
|Rojas
|.237
|.298
|177
|22
|42
|13
|0
|0
|26
|16
|48
|6
|0
|4
|Longoria
|.236
|.283
|110
|17
|26
|7
|0
|9
|19
|8
|37
|0
|0
|2
|McCarthy
|.223
|.291
|121
|16
|27
|4
|3
|1
|7
|10
|23
|13
|3
|2
|Ahmed
|.222
|.257
|108
|10
|24
|5
|0
|2
|12
|5
|25
|4
|0
|3
|Smith
|.199
|.303
|161
|23
|32
|5
|0
|7
|29
|24
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.195
|.252
|113
|14
|22
|5
|2
|2
|10
|8
|27
|3
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.167
|.167
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly
|.000
|.083
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|41
|28
|4.43
|69
|69
|18
|615.1
|598
|328
|303
|80
|243
|579
|Adams
|0
|0
|1.23
|10
|0
|0
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|K.Nelson
|4
|1
|2.45
|31
|0
|0
|25.2
|26
|10
|7
|4
|8
|31
|Ginkel
|3
|0
|2.76
|25
|0
|0
|29.1
|24
|13
|9
|2
|9
|26
|McGough
|0
|5
|2.80
|31
|0
|2
|35.1
|18
|13
|11
|5
|12
|41
|Chafin
|2
|1
|2.96
|31
|0
|8
|24.1
|23
|8
|8
|2
|10
|37
|M.Kelly
|8
|3
|3.04
|14
|14
|0
|83.0
|58
|32
|28
|9
|34
|89
|Gallen
|7
|2
|3.09
|14
|14
|0
|84.1
|78
|34
|29
|4
|19
|93
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|3.29
|23
|0
|0
|27.1
|27
|12
|10
|4
|12
|26
|Castro
|3
|2
|3.77
|31
|0
|7
|28.2
|23
|12
|12
|3
|11
|25
|Jameson
|3
|1
|3.82
|11
|3
|1
|30.2
|30
|13
|13
|5
|16
|28
|Henry
|3
|1
|4.86
|10
|9
|0
|50.0
|49
|27
|27
|9
|20
|33
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|5.06
|9
|0
|0
|10.2
|11
|6
|6
|1
|0
|9
|R.Nelson
|3
|4
|5.30
|14
|14
|0
|71.1
|84
|43
|42
|9
|26
|46
|Davies
|1
|2
|5.46
|6
|6
|0
|28.0
|32
|19
|17
|3
|13
|26
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|5.62
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Vargas
|0
|0
|5.79
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Pfaadt
|0
|2
|8.37
|5
|5
|0
|23.2
|31
|22
|22
|8
|8
|18
|Bumgarner
|0
|3
|10.26
|4
|4
|0
|16.2
|25
|20
|19
|4
|15
|10
|Frías
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Solomon
|0
|0
|12.15
|5
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|18
|18
|2
|11
|6
|Herrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|0
|0
|36.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
