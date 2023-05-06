BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.270.324111617230167834166862472669
Rivera.423.44426511201513000
Fletcher.412.4441737100214000
Perdomo.397.47468152771217914110
Carroll.320.39110322338151110251020
Gurriel Jr..300.345110173371315718100
Moreno.294.3038562540115220001
Walker.286.323119183470725723100
Rojas.271.30596152680018623300
Smith.260.38350913302121013000
Marte.259.317112192972514818101
Herrera.259.39427672004610102
Ahmed.226.238626143018111302
Longoria.194.250628122036518001
Thomas.184.2509814184229826310
Lewis.167.1671813101209000
McCarthy.143.22963891113512221
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals19144.8333338289.027016115542121273
K.Nelson311.46140012.112421417
Castro101.93150114.08330510
Gallen412.5377042.23113122557
Ruiz002.6190010.18332112
Kelly332.7577039.128141231940
Mantiply103.006006.0322106
Ginkel103.38140013.110551610
Jameson213.7163117.0147731216
Misiewicz003.864004.2522023
Chafin204.26160512.212662521
Henry105.1733015.21799177
Davies005.792209.1966267
Vargas005.795004.2533247
McGough035.87160115.11110105516
Sulser006.233004.1333234
R.Nelson126.3966031.03822225919
Bumgarner0310.2644016.225201941510
Solomon0012.1550013.11718182116
Pfaadt0013.501104.2977413
Frías0021.602001.2544012

