|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.224
|.269
|192
|19
|43
|10
|0
|4
|17
|9
|42
|9
|1
|2
|Perdomo
|.500
|.667
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ahmed
|.333
|.333
|12
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.300
|.333
|10
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|.286
|.348
|21
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|.286
|.375
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Longoria
|.273
|.273
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll
|.261
|.261
|23
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr.
|.208
|.200
|24
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|.188
|.316
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Marte
|.167
|.200
|24
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.154
|.154
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno
|.154
|.143
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.000
|.143
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|3
|5.29
|6
|6
|3
|51.0
|47
|31
|30
|13
|30
|51
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|K.Nelson
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Davies
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Jameson
|1
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|1
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|7
|R.Nelson
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Sulser
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Gallen
|0
|1
|7.59
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|13
|10
|9
|2
|4
|10
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|10.13
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Vargas
|0
|0
|10.80
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Bumgarner
|0
|1
|11.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|4
|5
|5
|1
|4
|2
|McGough
|0
|1
|18.00
|3
|0
|1
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
