BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.224.2691921943100417942912
Perdomo.500.667633200422100
Ahmed.333.3331214100103000
Rojas.300.3331013100211100
Walker.286.3482116001222000
Herrera.286.375712000112001
Longoria.273.2731133101103000
Carroll.261.2612336101106300
Gurriel Jr..208.2002415000106000
McCarthy.188.3161623000113211
Marte.167.2002414200003100
Lewis.154.1541312101207000
Moreno.154.1431302100103000
Thomas.000.1431210000021100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals335.2966351.0473130133051
Kelly000.001103.2300044
Chafin100.003012.2000012
Castro000.002002.1000013
K.Nelson000.002002.0200004
Davies001.801105.0411124
Jameson103.002016.0522247
R.Nelson005.401105.0633133
Sulser006.233004.1333234
Gallen017.5922010.2131092410
Ginkel1010.133002.2233113
Vargas0010.802001.2322114
Bumgarner0111.251104.0455142
McGough0118.003011.0222221

